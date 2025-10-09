Sharjah Award for public finance opens the Third Arab Financial Forum in Tangier

He added: “For performance-based budgeting to succeed, there must be strong and continuous political will, alongside the development of a dedicated framework that links strategy with results, institutional capacity building, and the activation of benchmarking across functional levels. Achieving success also requires a top-down mandate enforcing development and performance-linked budgeting, supported by continuous training programs to adapt to evolving challenges. Moreover, a dedicated system should be developed to collect the specific requirements of each government entity, aligned with its nature, outputs, and goals, to ensure maximum efficiency and effectiveness.”