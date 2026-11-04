UAE Dh1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund portal opens for applications

“We aim to drive a qualitative transformation in domestic production through the localization of critical industries, import substitution and developing advanced industries, ensuring greater resilience of local supply chains and reducing dependence on external sources. This will also support national value creation and the development of strategic reserves of critical industrial products. The Fund serves as a mechanism to connect priority industrial opportunities with the financing needed to implement them. In collaboration with EDB and our partners, we are working to turn market needs and industrial demand into productive projects that enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and its sustainable growth. We invite investors, new factories and existing manufacturers undertaking expansion projects in critical sectors to apply for the concessional financing provided by the Fund.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The start of operations of the Dh1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund is a key step towards empowering the national industrial sector and strengthening its global competitiveness, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Make it in the Emirates. The Fund supports the localization of critical industries, strengthens supply chain resilience and advances import substitution, while accelerating the adoption of AI solutions in production and operations. This will strengthen the national industrial sector’s capacity to produce critical and priority products and enhance the UAE’s economic security.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.