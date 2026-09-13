Emirates Development Bank reaches Dh30 billion in financing approvals for industrial businesses

Milestone supports UAE industrial growth and economic diversification
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has approved more than Dh30 billion in cumulative financing since 2021, achieving its five-year mandate and reinforcing its role in financing the UAE’s industrial and economic diversification priorities.
Reaching this milestone reflects the confidence that businesses place in EDB as a partner for growth and industrial development. Our focus is on financing projects that create productive capacity, deepen local value chains and help UAE-based businesses compete at home and internationally. As we build on this progress, we will continue to direct capital towards the sectors that are most important to the country’s long-term resilience and competitiveness.
The milestone reflects EDB’s support for businesses and projects that are expanding productive capacity, strengthening local supply chains, and advancing strategic sectors across the country.
Supporting 1000 companies across 5 sectors
Since 2021, EDB has supported more than 1,000 companies across its five priority sectors: manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technology, healthcare and food security.
Manufacturing has received the largest share of EDB financing approvals, reflecting its central role in strengthening the UAE’s industrial base and supporting the objectives of national industrial-development programmes.
According to EDB impact data, the Bank’s financing has contributed more than Dh14 billion to industrial GDP, supported more than 50,000 industrial jobs, and mobilised approximately Dh70 billion in industrial CAPEX.
EDB-supported businesses have also attracted more than Dh9 billion in foreign investment, supporting the establishment and expansion of industrial and advanced-production businesses in the UAE.
The financing has enabled companies to expand production capacity, invest in facilities and technologies, develop local supply chains and manufacture products for the UAE market and international markets.