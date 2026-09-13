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Emirates Development Bank reaches Dh30 billion in financing approvals for industrial businesses

Milestone supports UAE industrial growth and economic diversification

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has approved more than Dh30 billion in cumulative financing since 2021, achieving its five-year mandate and reinforcing its role in financing the UAE’s industrial and economic diversification priorities.

Reaching this milestone reflects the confidence that businesses place in EDB as a partner for growth and industrial development. Our focus is on financing projects that create productive capacity, deepen local value chains and help UAE-based businesses compete at home and internationally. As we build on this progress, we will continue to direct capital towards the sectors that are most important to the country’s long-term resilience and competitiveness.
Ahmed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank (EDB)
Ahmed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank (EDB)
Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi Chief Executive Officer of EDB

The milestone reflects EDB’s support for businesses and projects that are expanding productive capacity, strengthening local supply chains, and advancing strategic sectors across the country.

Supporting 1000 companies across 5 sectors 

Since 2021, EDB has supported more than 1,000 companies across its five priority sectors: manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technology, healthcare and food security. 

Manufacturing has received the largest share of EDB financing approvals, reflecting its central role in strengthening the UAE’s industrial base and supporting the objectives of national industrial-development programmes.

According to EDB impact data, the Bank’s financing has contributed more than Dh14 billion to industrial GDP, supported more than 50,000 industrial jobs, and mobilised approximately Dh70 billion in industrial CAPEX.

EDB-supported businesses have also attracted more than Dh9 billion in foreign investment, supporting the establishment and expansion of industrial and advanced-production businesses in the UAE.

The financing has enabled companies to expand production capacity, invest in facilities and technologies, develop local supply chains and manufacture products for the UAE market and international markets.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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