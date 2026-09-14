MoIAT launches Factory Forward UAE to accelerate industrial technology transformation

Initiative brings together technology programmes supporting more than 700 UAE factories
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on Monday launched Factory Forward UAE, a national initiative bringing together the UAE’s industrial technology transformation programmes under a single platform.
The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the UAE’s industrial sector, support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and further strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for advanced industry and a destination for industrial investment and partnerships.
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Factory Forward UAE is designed to help manufacturers increase their adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, enabling them to respond more quickly to market changes, improve efficiency and productivity, enhance competitiveness and support the growth of high-value national industries.
The initiative provides manufacturers with support throughout their technology transformation journey — from identifying their technology needs and assessing opportunities for improvement to implementing appropriate 4IR solutions.
It also connects manufacturers with technical experts, technology providers, enablement programmes and financing partners to help them identify and implement the technologies best suited to their operations.
Factory Forward UAE will showcase successful industrial technology transformations and practical applications of advanced technologies, giving manufacturers access to real-world examples and insights to help them identify suitable solutions and improve operational performance.
The initiative brings together technology programmes and support that have already benefited more than 700 UAE factories, including more than 620 factories assessed through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).
Through this integrated ecosystem, Factory Forward UAE will support manufacturers at every stage of their technology transformation, while strengthening partnerships and knowledge sharing across the industrial sector.
The initiative is also expected to help manufacturers enhance their competitiveness in local and international markets, strengthen supply chains and contribute to the continued growth and resilience of the UAE’s industrial sector.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said Factory Forward UAE supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.
“Guided by our leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to build a competitive industrial sector by investing in people, improving skills and integrating technology across the value chain. This has made the country a global centre for industry and an attractive destination for industrial investment,” he said.
“The ministry will continue working with its partners to build on this progress. Our focus is on helping factories adopt advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to increase productivity, improve efficiency and compete more effectively.”
Al Jaber added: “Factory Forward UAE builds on the ministry’s efforts to accelerate technology adoption. It will help more manufacturers benefit from the programmes and support available to the sector and encourage them to apply advanced technologies across their operations.”
Factory Forward UAE is supported by a network of public- and private-sector partners covering technology, enablement and financing.
Technology partners will help manufacturers assess the maturity of their operations, identify areas where advanced technologies can deliver value and determine appropriate next steps.
Enablement partners will provide specialist advice, training and knowledge, while financing partners will help manufacturers access the funding and investment required to launch and scale technology transformation projects.
The initiative is intended to make technology adoption more accessible to manufacturers and provide a clear pathway from assessment and planning to implementation and growth.