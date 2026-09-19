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Drone incidents near UK military sites rise sharply: Media

Over 300 drone incidents recorded at UK defence sites in a year

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AFP
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Britain's Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones watches a trench assault capability demonstration, during a visit to UK Forward Land Forces, deployed as part of Operation Cabrit, at Tapa Camp near Tapa, Estonia on August 26, 2026.
Britain's Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones watches a trench assault capability demonstration, during a visit to UK Forward Land Forces, deployed as part of Operation Cabrit, at Tapa Camp near Tapa, Estonia on August 26, 2026.
AFP

London: British military sites were targeted by drones more than 300 times over the past year, according to figures published Saturday by UK media.

The Independent newspaper said 340 security incidents involving drones were recorded over or near British defence sites in the 12 months to August 2026.

That compared with 250 incidents in 2025 and 126 the previous year.

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Britain's defence ministry did not disclose who was behind the drone activity, but the figures come as European countries warn of an increase in suspected Russian hybrid operations on their territory.

In a statement to AFP, armed forces minister Louise Sandher-Jones said the government was "taking the threat posed by hostile drones to Defence sites extremely seriously".

She said the increase partly reflected improved monitoring and reporting following the creation in February of restricted airspace zones over 44 strategic military sites.

"The UK and its allies remain vigilant against potential threats and adversaries should be in no doubt about this Government's resolve to stand against aggression towards the UK and our allies," a ministry spokesperson added.

The figures were published a day after Russia summoned the UK's charge d'affaires over what Moscow called an "escalation" in arms supplies to Ukraine.

Russia warned that any British military facilities in Ukraine used to launch strikes on Russian territory would be considered "legitimate targets".

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