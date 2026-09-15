UAE launches Factory Forward to help manufacturers adopt AI and Industry 4.0

Factory Forward combines funding, technology support and expertise for manufacturers
Dubai: UAE manufacturers will get a single platform to access technology assessments, expert support and financing under a new government initiative aimed at speeding up factory transformation.
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched Factory Forward UAE, bringing together industrial technology programmes that have already supported more than 700 factories across the country.
The initiative is designed to help manufacturers assess what technology they need, identify areas for improvement and adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution tools, including artificial intelligence and other advanced industrial technologies.
More than 620 factories have already been assessed through the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, one of the programmes brought together under Factory Forward.
Factory Forward will connect manufacturers with technical experts, technology providers, support programmes and financing partners.
The initiative will also provide examples of successful factory transformations and practical uses of technology, giving manufacturers a clearer view of solutions that have already been applied elsewhere.
MoIAT said the platform is intended to support factories at different stages of their technology transformation, from assessing existing operations to identifying technologies and securing the expertise or funding required to implement them.
The programme forms part of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.
Guided by our leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to build a competitive industrial sector by investing in people, improving skills and integrating technology across the value chain. This has made the country a global center for industry and an attractive place for industrial investment. The ministry will continue working with its partners to build on this progress. Our focus is on helping factories use more advanced technology, including AI, to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and compete more effectively.Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
Factory Forward is backed by technology, enablement and financing partners from the public and private sectors.
Technology partners will help manufacturers assess how advanced their operations are, identify areas where technology can improve performance and determine the next steps in their transformation.
Enablement partners will provide specialist advice, training and knowledge, while financing partners will help manufacturers access funding and investment for technology projects.
Dr. Al Jaber added: “Factory Forward UAE builds on the ministry’s work to accelerate technology adoption. It will help more manufacturers use the programs and support available and encourage them to apply advanced technology in their operations.”
MoIAT said wider adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution tools is intended to help factories improve efficiency, respond more quickly to change, strengthen supply chains and compete in local and international markets.