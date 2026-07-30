New integration lets UAE users add funds using Botim's regulated in-app payment service
Dubai: Botim is extending its reach beyond everyday payments into digital assets after partnering with MultiBank Group’s crypto platform, mb.io, allowing users in the UAE to fund trading accounts directly through the messaging and fintech app.
The new feature means UAE users can add money to their mb.io accounts through Botim using a familiar payment process within the app, removing the need to switch between different platforms to complete payments before they can begin trading.
The partnership was announced on Wednesday by MultiBank Group, whose regulated digital asset platform, mb.io, provides access to digital asset trading through its mobile app.
According to the company, funding an account is often one of the biggest hurdles for users of digital asset platforms, as many services require customers to leave the app to complete payment steps elsewhere before returning to trade.
By integrating Botim directly into the app, mb.io aims to make that process quicker and more seamless.
"Getting your account funded should never be the hardest part of trading crypto," said Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group.
"Botim is part of daily financial life for millions of people in the UAE. Integrating Botim as a payment method into mb.io means our users can go from zero to trading with fewer steps, less friction, and a payment experience they already know."
Botim, which began as a VoIP calling application, has since expanded into a fintech platform offering services including payments, remittances, cards, credit and investments.
The company is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE under its Stored Value Facility and Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes licences, enabling it to provide regulated payment services across the country.
Through the latest version of the mb.io app, UAE users can now select Botim as their payment method when funding their trading accounts.
Kavi Choitram, Senior Vice President of Botim Business, said the partnership is designed to make funding crypto accounts easier while maintaining trust and regulatory standards.
"For digital asset platforms, the funding step is where user experience and trust are tested," he said.
"By enabling Botim as a payment method within the mb.io app, this partnership provides UAE users with a familiar and regulated way to fund their accounts."
He added that the collaboration reflects Botim's focus on helping partners embed trusted payment capabilities into their digital platforms while making financial services "simpler and more accessible".
The companies said the integration reflects their shared focus on improving digital finance experiences by offering regulated payment capabilities within a single app.