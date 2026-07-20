Trade W expands UAE presence as Tradewill secures CMA Category 5 licence

Approval marks important milestone in Tradewill Group's international growth strategy
Tradewill Financial Services L.L.C SOC ("Tradewill UAE"), the UAE entity supporting the Trade W brand, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Category 5 Licence by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA). The approval marks an important milestone in the Tradewill Group's international growth strategy and reinforces Trade W's expansion into the UAE.
As part of the Tradewill Group, Tradewill UAE's licensing represents the Group's formal entry into one of the Middle East's most dynamic financial markets. The licence authorises Tradewill UAE to conduct regulated financial promotion and client introduction activities within the UAE in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Eligible UAE-based clients may be introduced to affiliated group entities operating under their respective regulatory frameworks and providing trading services through the Trade W brand and its trading ecosystem.
Trade W is the flagship multi-asset trading brand of the Tradewill Group, offering access to global financial markets through proprietary technology and digital trading platforms. Available across WebTrader, mobile applications, MT4 and MT5, the platform provides access to more than 100 CFD instruments across forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies.
As of June 2026, Trade W serves more than 6 million active users across over 50 regions globally and facilitates approximately USD 70 billion in monthly trading volume. Trade W is committed to empowering traders worldwide with reliable tools, accessible technology and sustainable opportunities for growth.
Davy Lee, Chief Compliance Officer of Trade W, commented:
"Obtaining the CMA Category 5 Licence represents an important milestone for our Group and supports the continued expansion of the Trade W brand in the Middle East. The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial centre, creating significant opportunities for innovation, investment, and market participation. We look forward to engaging with the local market through our licensed UAE presence while continuing to provide traders worldwide with secure, accessible, and technology-driven trading solutions."