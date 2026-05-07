Bank of Sharjah delivers record performance with net profit of Dh151 million

Commenting on the Bank’s results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated, “Despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, Bank of Sharjah has delivered a standout financial performance in Q1 2026, reflecting strong business momentum, continued balance sheet expansion, and disciplined execution of our strategy. While regional developments continue to present challenges, the Bank’s operations have not been materially impacted, demonstrating the quality and diversification of our franchise, as well as the strength of our underlying fundamentals.”