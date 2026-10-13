Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, today announced the key dates and details for its upcoming rights issue, following shareholder approval of the Bank’s capital increase at the General Assembly held on October 6, 2026, as well as the receipt of the required approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE and the Capital Market Authority. The transaction will raise up to Dh1.75 billion through the issuance of up to 106,383,000 new ordinary shares by way of a tradable rights issue, increasing ADIB’s issued share capital from Dh3.632 billion to up to Dh3.738 billion.