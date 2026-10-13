Shareholders can subscribe for new shares at Dh16.45 each from November 10 to 24
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, today announced the key dates and details for its upcoming rights issue, following shareholder approval of the Bank’s capital increase at the General Assembly held on October 6, 2026, as well as the receipt of the required approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE and the Capital Market Authority. The transaction will raise up to Dh1.75 billion through the issuance of up to 106,383,000 new ordinary shares by way of a tradable rights issue, increasing ADIB’s issued share capital from Dh3.632 billion to up to Dh3.738 billion.
The capital raise will strengthen ADIB’s capital base and support the next phase of growth under Vision 2035, enabling the Bank to pursue its growth trajectory while maintaining capital strength and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.
Eligible shareholders registered as of the Eligibility Date on November 2, 2026, will receive one right for every 34.14 existing ADIB shares held, with each right entitling its holder to subscribe for one new ADIB share at an issue price of Dh16.45, comprising a nominal value of Dh1.00 and a share premium of Dh15.45 per share and representing a 28.8 per cent discount to ADIB’s closing share price on August 24, 2026.
To be eligible to receive the rights, shareholders purchasing ADIB shares must ensure their purchase orders are executed on or before October 29, 2026, allowing for the two-day ADX settlement period required for the shares to be registered by the Eligibility Date.
Eligible shareholders may buy or sell their rights on ADX during the rights trading period from November 4 to November 16, 2026.
Those who choose not to subscribe may sell their rights to other investors during this period. Shareholders who do not exercise their rights will retain their existing shares, but their percentage ownership in ADIB will be diluted following the issuance and listing of the new shares.
Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “ADIB is entering its next phase of growth from a position of strength, supported by strong momentum across our businesses and significant opportunities ahead. This capital increase further strengthens our ability to pursue those opportunities as we advance Vision 2035, while maintaining a robust capital position. We are pleased to give our shareholders the opportunity to participate in ADIB’s continued growth and long-term value creation.”
ADIB will act as the Sole Receiving Bank for the rights issue. Eligible shareholders will have access to multiple subscription channels, including the ADX ePortal and participating ADIB branches. ADIB account holders can also subscribe digitally through the ADIB Mobile App, using their existing digital banking credentials.
Eligibility Date (Record Date): November 2, 2026
Rights Trading Period on ADX: November 4-16, 2026
Subscription Period: November 10-24, 2026
Commencement of Trading in the New Shares: December 18, 2026