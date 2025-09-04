Israeli airlines are pushing back against the decision
Dubai: Ultra-low-cost-carrier Wizz Air, which is planning a hub in Tel Aviv after closing its Abu Dhabi base, is facing pushback from Israeli carriers.
According to a Times of Israel report, Israel’s flag carrier El Al, and smaller Israeli rivals Arkia and Israir have been arguing that allowing Wizz Air to open an operational base in the country would significantly harm the local airlines and “undermine national resilience, especially during emergency war periods.”
The move, however, could boost competition and bring down sky-high fares for travellers.
According to Israeli media, the initiative comes as Israeli airlines, including El Al, are being accused of price gouging and wartime profiteering and are facing class action suits, after reporting record profits over the past two years while flight ticket prices have gone through the roof. Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary shut down on September 1.
Fortunately for UAE travellers, local carriers like flydubai and Air Arabia are well-positioned to plug the gap in the market. flydubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offer multiple daily nonstop flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to markets where Wizz Air frequented.
Round-trip fares start from around Dh1,000. These flights provide a reliable and consistent option for both leisure and business travellers.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia is also an alternative for travel to the region.
Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: As the region’s first and largest low-cost carrier, Air Arabia is a top choice. It operates from Sharjah and has a joint venture with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which flies from Zayed International Airport. Popular destinations include countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.
flydubai: Based in Dubai, flydubai offers a mix of low fares and full-service perks. It has an extensive network, with flights to over 120 destinations, and is a solid option for travel to Eastern Europe and the Indian subcontinent.
flynas: This Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flies from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations in Saudi Arabia and beyond, including Tbilisi and Brussels.
IndiGo and Air India Express: For those travelling to and from India, these airlines offer frequent and affordable flights to dozens of cities.
Pegasus Airlines and Jazeera Airways: Pegasus provides budget flights to Turkey and onward connections to Europe from Sharjah and Dubai. Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways offers affordable routes from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to various destinations in the Middle East and Asia.
