Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: As the region’s first and largest low-cost carrier, Air Arabia is a top choice. It operates from Sharjah and has a joint venture with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which flies from Zayed International Airport. Popular destinations include countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

flydubai: Based in Dubai, flydubai offers a mix of low fares and full-service perks. It has an extensive network, with flights to over 120 destinations, and is a solid option for travel to Eastern Europe and the Indian subcontinent.

flynas: This Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flies from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations in Saudi Arabia and beyond, including Tbilisi and Brussels.

IndiGo and Air India Express: For those travelling to and from India, these airlines offer frequent and affordable flights to dozens of cities.