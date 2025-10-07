GOLD/FOREX
Did Wizz Air really suspend Abu Dhabi operations before reported return?

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s base shut from Sept 1, however, some routes continue via other units

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Wizz Air has officially closed its Abu Dhabi base as of September 1, 2025, but inbound flights from other Wizz units continue to land in the UAE, the carrier confirmed to Gulf News.

A spokesperson said, "Wizz Abu Dhabi (the JV Airline) has closed so there is no longer a base at AUH. However, this does not impact inbound flights from other Wizz bases."

The decision by the ultra-low-cost airline to close its Abu Dhabi hub followed a series of operational challenges, including geopolitical instability and engine issues in the hot climate.

The closure means the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi joint venture is no longer operational, though Wizz Air’s wider network still serves Abu Dhabi via flights operated from its European bases.

A quick check of Wizz Air’s website shows the budget carrier is launching flights from Abu Dhabi to Larnaca from November 14, with one-way fares starting at Dh192.

More to follow...

