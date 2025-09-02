Wizz Air exits Abu Dhabi: Your new guide to low-cost flights

Wizz Air's departure leaves a void, but other low-cost carriers offer great alternatives
Dubai: Wizz Air has officially suspended its Abu Dhabi-based operations, but travellers looking for a good deal on flights won’t be left stranded.
The low-cost airline’s exit, which took effect on September 1, has led to some flight cancellations and a strategic pivot back to its European markets. However, several other carriers are stepping in to fill the gap, ensuring that affordable flights from the UAE remain widely available.
In the airline’s August traffic report, Wizz Air confirmed that its last originating service from its Abu Dhabi base flew on August 31.
"Wizz Air continues to rebuild its Tel Aviv station following the summer suspension, with a full service of 24 routes to be deployed by mid-September. This underscores flexibility and resilience," it said.
The decision by the ultra-low-cost airline to close its Abu Dhabi hub followed a series of operational challenges, including geopolitical instability and engine issues in the hot climate.
The move affects flights that were operated by the Abu Dhabi-based arm of the airline, although some routes from Wizz Air’s European network will continue to operate from Abu Dhabi.
For those who relied on Wizz Air for budget-friendly getaways, there are many other low-cost airlines to consider, both based in the UAE and internationally.
Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: As the region’s first and largest low-cost carrier, Air Arabia is a top choice. It operates from Sharjah and has a joint venture with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which flies from Zayed International Airport. Popular destinations include countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.
flydubai: Based in Dubai, flydubai offers a mix of low fares and full-service perks. It has an extensive network, with flights to over 120 destinations, and is a solid option for travel to Eastern Europe and the Indian subcontinent.
flynas: This Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flies from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations in Saudi Arabia and beyond, including Tbilisi and Brussels.
IndiGo and Air India Express: For those travelling to and from India, these airlines offer frequent and affordable flights to dozens of cities.
Pegasus Airlines and Jazeera Airways: Pegasus provides budget flights to Turkey and onward connections to Europe from Sharjah and Dubai. Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways offers affordable routes from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to various destinations in the Middle East and Asia.
While Wizz Air’s departure is a notable change for the UAE’s aviation landscape, the continued presence of these carriers ensures that the market for low-cost travel remains strong and competitive.
Travellers can still find great deals and explore a wide range of destinations without breaking the bank, especially when full-service carriers offer massive discounts during peak travel periods.
