GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Wizz Air exits Abu Dhabi: Your new guide to low-cost flights

Wizz Air's departure leaves a void, but other low-cost carriers offer great alternatives

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Those who relied on Wizz Air for budget-friendly getaways, there are many other low-cost airlines to consider.
Those who relied on Wizz Air for budget-friendly getaways, there are many other low-cost airlines to consider.
WAM

Dubai: Wizz Air has officially suspended its Abu Dhabi-based operations, but travellers looking for a good deal on flights won’t be left stranded.

The low-cost airline’s exit, which took effect on September 1, has led to some flight cancellations and a strategic pivot back to its European markets. However, several other carriers are stepping in to fill the gap, ensuring that affordable flights from the UAE remain widely available.

In the airline’s August traffic report, Wizz Air confirmed that its last originating service from its Abu Dhabi base flew on August 31.

"Wizz Air continues to rebuild its Tel Aviv station following the summer suspension, with a full service of 24 routes to be deployed by mid-September. This underscores flexibility and resilience," it said.

The decision by the ultra-low-cost airline to close its Abu Dhabi hub followed a series of operational challenges, including geopolitical instability and engine issues in the hot climate.

The move affects flights that were operated by the Abu Dhabi-based arm of the airline, although some routes from Wizz Air’s European network will continue to operate from Abu Dhabi.

For those who relied on Wizz Air for budget-friendly getaways, there are many other low-cost airlines to consider, both based in the UAE and internationally.

Low-cost alternatives from the UAE

  • Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: As the region’s first and largest low-cost carrier, Air Arabia is a top choice. It operates from Sharjah and has a joint venture with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which flies from Zayed International Airport. Popular destinations include countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

  • flydubai: Based in Dubai, flydubai offers a mix of low fares and full-service perks. It has an extensive network, with flights to over 120 destinations, and is a solid option for travel to Eastern Europe and the Indian subcontinent.

  • flynas: This Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flies from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations in Saudi Arabia and beyond, including Tbilisi and Brussels.

  • IndiGo and Air India Express: For those travelling to and from India, these airlines offer frequent and affordable flights to dozens of cities.

  • Pegasus Airlines and Jazeera Airways: Pegasus provides budget flights to Turkey and onward connections to Europe from Sharjah and Dubai. Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways offers affordable routes from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi to various destinations in the Middle East and Asia.

While Wizz Air’s departure is a notable change for the UAE’s aviation landscape, the continued presence of these carriers ensures that the market for low-cost travel remains strong and competitive.

Travellers can still find great deals and explore a wide range of destinations without breaking the bank, especially when full-service carriers offer massive discounts during peak travel periods.

Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh415 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Air Arabia offers flight tickets under Dh255 to India

2m read
The airline has faced several issues over the past couple of years that have thrown its operations into disarray.

Wizz Air CEO sets two-year plan to revitalize airline

4m read
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 modern Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Arabia adds third daily flight to Bangkok

1m read
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands as Wizz Air exits

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands as Wizz Air exits

2m read