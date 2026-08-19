Emirates Delivers will handle shipping, customs and delivery from the UK to the UAE
Dubai: UAE shoppers visiting Bicester Village in the UK can now have their luxury purchases delivered directly to their doorstep in the UAE, under a new partnership between Emirates Delivers and famed outlet shopping destination.
The service is designed to make it easier for UAE and GCC visitors to shop at Bicester Village without having to worry about luggage space or arranging international shipping themselves.
Customers can also shop remotely through Bicester Village's Personal Shopping service and have their purchases sent to the UAE.
Bicester Village is an open-air luxury outlet shopping destination located in Oxfordshire, England, about an hour outside of London.
It is part of The Bicester Collection, which operates 12 luxury shopping destinations across Europe, China and the US.
Its UK village has more than 150 boutiques, alongside restaurants, personalised services and hospitality offerings.
The destination is already popular with GCC visitors, with the partnership aimed at making the shopping experience more convenient for customers returning to the UAE.
UAE customers shopping at Bicester Village can use their dedicated Emirates Delivers UK suite address when making purchases.
The Bicester Village Personal Shopping team prepares the orders before handing them over to Emirates Delivers, which manages the shipment from the UK to the UAE.
The service includes shipment consolidation, customs clearance and final delivery, with customers able to track their packages through the Emirates Delivers My Suite platform.
Customers also receive up to 30 days of complimentary storage, allowing them to consolidate multiple purchases before shipping them.
For UAE travellers, one of the key benefits is being able to shop without having to carry every purchase back on the flight.
The partnership allows customers to:
Shop without worrying about luggage limits or excess baggage.
Have purchases delivered from the UK to their UAE address.
Use Bicester Village's Personal Shopping service remotely.
Consolidate packages before shipping
Track shipments through Emirates Delivers
Have customs, duties and delivery requirements handled as part of the service
Emirates said the service offers competitive shipping rates through package consolidation, although it does not provide specific shipping prices.
Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce delivery service powered by Emirates SkyCargo, launched in the UAE in 2019.
It uses Emirates' global network, flight frequency and cargo expertise to connect customers with shopping destinations in international markets, including the UK and US.
For customers using the service, the process starts with registering for a complimentary Emirates Delivers account and receiving a dedicated UK delivery address. Purchases can then be sent to that address for onward delivery to the UAE.
The partnership also allows Bicester Village customers who use its Personal Shopping service to access the same delivery route without physically visiting the UK destination.