New UAE rules replace certification with faster registration for domestic heliports
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s civil aviation authority has cut the processing time for registering domestic heliports to two working days from up to 135 days, replacing a certification requirement with a simplified registration system.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the new framework is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and supporting investment in the country’s vertical aviation sector while maintaining aviation safety standards.
Previously, all UAE heliports, including those serving domestic operations, required GCAA certification, a process that could take up to 135 days.
Under the new rules, domestic heliports can be registered with the authority in as little as two working days. International heliports and facilities where certification remains necessary will continue to follow the existing certification framework.
“The transition from certification to registration for domestic heliports reflects the maturity of the UAE’s aviation sector and demonstrates our confidence in a modern, risk-based regulatory approach,” GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said.
“By significantly reducing regulatory procedures, we are creating a more enabling environment for investment and development, while ensuring that the UAE continues to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety,” he explained.
The authority said the new framework aligns regulatory oversight with operational risk, allowing it to focus resources on higher-risk areas while reducing administrative requirements for lower-risk domestic operations.
Aqeel Al Zarouni, assistant director general of the GCAA’s Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, said the change followed regulatory development and consultation with industry stakeholders.
“By reducing the approval process for domestic heliports from up to 135 days to as little as two working days, we are delivering a tangible improvement in government efficiency while maintaining effective regulatory oversight,” he said.
The GCAA said the change is expected to support investment in vertical aviation infrastructure, encourage new aviation services and contribute to the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.
The change could make it easier for operators to develop new heliport infrastructure across the UAE, potentially supporting new helicopter services and other forms of vertical aviation.
The GCAA has also announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective September 24, until further notice.