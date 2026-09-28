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UAE GCAA cuts domestic heliport registration time from 135 days to 48 hours

New UAE rules replace certification with faster registration for domestic heliports

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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A helicopter on a heliport in the UAE. The picture is used for illustrative purposes.
A helicopter on a heliport in the UAE. The picture is used for illustrative purposes.
Abu Dhabi Police

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the new framework is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and supporting investment in the country’s vertical aviation sector while maintaining aviation safety standards.

Previously, all UAE heliports, including those serving domestic operations, required GCAA certification, a process that could take up to 135 days.

Under the new rules, domestic heliports can be registered with the authority in as little as two working days. International heliports and facilities where certification remains necessary will continue to follow the existing certification framework.

“The transition from certification to registration for domestic heliports reflects the maturity of the UAE’s aviation sector and demonstrates our confidence in a modern, risk-based regulatory approach,” GCAA Director General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said.

“By significantly reducing regulatory procedures, we are creating a more enabling environment for investment and development, while ensuring that the UAE continues to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety,” he explained.

The authority said the new framework aligns regulatory oversight with operational risk, allowing it to focus resources on higher-risk areas while reducing administrative requirements for lower-risk domestic operations.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, assistant director general of the GCAA’s Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, said the change followed regulatory development and consultation with industry stakeholders.

“By reducing the approval process for domestic heliports from up to 135 days to as little as two working days, we are delivering a tangible improvement in government efficiency while maintaining effective regulatory oversight,” he said.

The GCAA said the change is expected to support investment in vertical aviation infrastructure, encourage new aviation services and contribute to the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The change could make it easier for operators to develop new heliport infrastructure across the UAE, potentially supporting new helicopter services and other forms of vertical aviation.

The GCAA has also announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective September 24, until further notice.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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