UAE flight status today: Full list of cancellations, delays, and travel advisories for Saudi Arabia

Travel warnings issued amid UAE-Saudi flight cancellations and delays
UAE travellers face another unsettled day of air travel on Sunday, October 18, as cancellations and schedule changes affect flights between the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, alongside delays on other international routes.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have reported cancellations affecting selected routes, while flydubai’s website shows a mix of arrived, estimated and in-flight services. Flight status information is unavailable for several flydubai routes between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
Arrivals at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are also facing delays, with services from destinations including Toronto, Washington, Kathmandu, Mumbai and Tel Aviv listed as running behind schedule.
Travellers should check their flight number directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules and operating conditions can change at short notice.
flydubai’s Tel Aviv services remain affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30. Emirates has also suspended codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Passengers travelling on these routes should contact their airline or travel agent before going to the airport.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
The UAE’s suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country remains in effect until further notice, according to the information supplied. Iran Airtour cannot operate flights to or from Dubai under the restriction.
Affected passengers should contact their airline or travel agent for information about alternative arrangements.
The United States, United Kingdom and Australia have issued travel warnings amid reported threats to Saudi airports and continuing aviation disruption.
Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, according to the advisories supplied. This status should be confirmed against the latest official notice before publication.
Jeddah and Dammam: Services continue, but delays and cancellations remain possible.
United Kingdom: Advises against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border and all but essential travel elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
United States: Warns of potential airport attacks and airspace closures and urges travellers to follow official security alerts.
Australia: Advises travellers to avoid Riyadh airport and consider alternatives.
Travellers should consult the latest official government advisories before changing plans. Alternative routes should be checked for flight availability, transit requirements and entry rules.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport faced delays and cancellations on Sunday, October 18, according to the airport’s arrivals status board.
Services from Kathmandu, Minsk, Male, Toronto, Astana, Seychelles, Casablanca, Kochi and Colombo were among those listed as delayed. Several arrivals from Saudi Arabia, India and Iraq were marked as cancelled.
Dubai flight delays: Key arrivals affected
The airport’s arrivals board listed the following delayed services:
Kathmandu: flydubai FZ8352 — scheduled for 9.55am, delayed to 11.21am.
Minsk: flydubai FZ1716 — scheduled for 9am, delayed to 11.51am.
Male: Emirates EK657 — scheduled for 12.15pm, delayed to 12.55pm.
Toronto: Emirates EK242 — scheduled for 11.40am, delayed to 12.59pm.
Astana: flydubai FZ1396 — scheduled for 1.15pm, delayed to 1.49pm.
Seychelles: Emirates EK706 — scheduled for 12.55pm, delayed to 1.51pm.
Casablanca: Royal Air Maroc AT246 — scheduled for 1.20pm, delayed to 2.08pm.
Kochi: SpiceJet SG5118 — originally scheduled for 3.15am, delayed to 2.57pm.
Colombo: flydubai FZ580 — scheduled for 12.20pm, delayed to 3.04pm.
Medina: Emirates EK808 — scheduled for 3.10pm, delayed to 3.53pm.
Flights cancelled at Dubai airport
The arrivals board listed the following services as cancelled:
Riyadh: flyadeal F3 505 — scheduled for 11.45am.
Mumbai: SpiceJet SG5113 — scheduled for 2.40pm.
Riyadh: flynas XY205 — scheduled for 4.10pm.
Jeddah: flynas XY501 — scheduled for 4.45pm.
Riyadh: flynas XY207 — scheduled for 6.55pm.
Kirkuk: Iraqi Airways IA119 — scheduled for 8.15pm.
Riyadh: flynas XY211 — scheduled for 8.10pm.
Pune: SpiceJet SG051 — scheduled for 10.55pm.
Moscow Domodedovo: Emirates EK132 — scheduled for 7.05am on October 18.
Overnight arrivals also delayed
The airport’s board also showed delays affecting overnight arrivals scheduled for October 19:
flydubai FZ988 and FZ966 from Moscow Vnukovo
UTair Aviation UT715 from Moscow Vnukovo
flydubai FZ992 from St Petersburg
Emirates EK184 from Brussels
SpiceJet SG5154 from Kozhikode
Passengers should confirm the latest status with their airline before travelling.
Passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport also faced delays on Sunday, October 18, according to the airport’s arrivals status board.
Delayed services included flights from Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Male, Mumbai, Kathmandu, Washington and Toronto, as well as flights from Warsaw and Copenhagen scheduled to arrive later in the day.
Abu Dhabi flight delays: Arrivals affected
Tel Aviv: Etihad Airways EY610 — scheduled for 11.10am, delayed to noon.
Barcelona: Etihad Airways EY114 — scheduled for 7.05am, delayed to 12.10pm.
Male: Etihad Airways EY379 — scheduled for 12.40pm, delayed to 1.15pm.
Mumbai: Etihad Airways EY201 — scheduled for 12.55pm, delayed to 1.35pm.
Kathmandu: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044 — scheduled for 1.05pm, delayed to 1.50pm.
Washington: Etihad Airways EY006 — scheduled for 12.20pm, delayed to 2.05pm.
Toronto: Etihad Airways EY022 — scheduled for 11.45am, delayed to 2.40pm.
Warsaw: Etihad Airways EY160 — scheduled for 6.35pm, delayed to 7.25pm.
Copenhagen: Etihad Airways EY178 — scheduled for 6.35pm, delayed to 7.40pm.
These timings reflect the supplied arrivals-board information and may change. Passengers should check the airport’s official website or contact their airline for the latest updates.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, and between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, through Sunday, October 18.
For Jeddah, the airline listed the following cancellations:
EY601: Abu Dhabi–Jeddah — cancelled from October 12 to 18.
EY602: Jeddah–Abu Dhabi — cancelled from October 12 to 18.
EY603: Abu Dhabi–Jeddah — cancelled through Monday, October 19.
EY604: Jeddah–Abu Dhabi — cancelled through Monday, October 19.
Etihad said the situation remained dynamic and further changes were possible. Passengers should check their flight status on the airline’s website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive notifications.
Etihad flight from Toronto diverts to Jordan
Etihad Airways flight EY022 from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Abu Dhabi diverted to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, on October 17 after a passenger required immediate medical treatment, the airline said.
Etihad apologised for the disruption and said its teams were assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements.
Emirates listed cancellations affecting flights between Dubai and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh on Sunday, October 18.
Dubai–Dammam
EK823
EK827
EK821
Dammam–Dubai
EK824
EK828
EK822
Dubai–Jeddah
EK801
EK805
EK803
Jeddah–Dubai
EK802
EK806
EK804
Dubai–Riyadh
EK815
EK819
EK817
Riyadh–Dubai
EK816
EK820
EK818
Services between Dubai and Medina had different statuses in the supplied flight information:
EK807 — In flight
EK809 — Scheduled
EK808 — Scheduled
EK810 — Scheduled
Passengers should confirm the latest status of their individual flight with Emirates before travelling.
flydubai’s flight status page showed no information for services from Dubai to Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Al Jouf, Neom, Qaisumah, The Red Sea, Yanbu and Gassim on October 18.
Status information was available for other routes.
Dubai–Jeddah
FZ919 — Arrived
FZ831 — Arrived
FZ909 — In flight
FZ829 — Estimated
Jeddah–Dubai
FZ920 — Arrived
FZ832 — In flight
FZ910 — Estimated
FZ830 — Estimated
FZ808 — Scheduled
Other Saudi routes
Dubai–Gassim: FZ8443 — Estimated
Gassim–Dubai: FZ872 — Arrived; FZ8444 — Estimated
Dubai–Tabuk: FZ881 — Estimated
Tabuk–Dubai: FZ882 — Estimated
Dubai–Taif: FZ873 — In flight
Taif–Dubai: FZ874 — Estimated
The absence of flight status information does not, by itself, confirm a cancellation. Passengers should check directly with flydubai for operational updates.
Air Arabia’s flight status information showed cancellations affecting routes between the UAE and Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Abu Dhabi services
Abu Dhabi–Dhaka: 3L063 — Cancelled
Dhaka–Abu Dhabi: 3L064 — Cancelled; EY1367 also listed as cancelled
Abu Dhabi–Cairo–Sphinx: 3L381 — Cancelled
Cairo–Sphinx–Abu Dhabi: 3L384 and 3L382 — Cancelled
Abu Dhabi–Faisalabad: 3L315 — Cancelled
Faisalabad–Abu Dhabi: 3L316 — Cancelled
Sharjah services
Bangladesh
Sharjah–Dhaka: G9512 — Cancelled
Dhaka–Sharjah: G9519 and G9513 — Cancelled
Sharjah–Chattogram: G9341 and G9520 — Cancelled
Chattogram–Sharjah: G9342 and G9521 — Cancelled
Egypt
Cairo–Sphinx–Sharjah: G9344 — Cancelled
Saudi Arabia
Sharjah–Abha: G9195 — Cancelled
Abha–Sharjah: G9196 — Cancelled
Sharjah–Dammam: G9160 and G9163 — Cancelled; G9167 — Not yet departed
Dammam–Sharjah: G9161 and G9164 — Cancelled; G9168 — Not yet departed
Sharjah–Jizan: G9398 — Cancelled
Jizan–Sharjah: G9399 — Cancelled
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 — Cancelled
Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152 and G9155 — Cancelled
Sharjah–Taif: G9187 — Cancelled
Taif–Sharjah: G9188 — Cancelled
A flight marked “not yet departed” should not automatically be treated as cancelled. Passengers should confirm the status with Air Arabia and ask about rebooking options if affected.
Several other carriers have extended suspensions affecting Saudi Arabia, according to the updates supplied.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah services suspended until October 20.
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah services suspended until October 24.
Akasa Air: Riyadh until October 24; Jeddah until October 21.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until October 24.
Air India and Air India Express passengers with eligible bookings issued by October 15 for travel between October 9 and 25 may request a one-time complimentary date change for travel up to November 10, subject to the airlines’ conditions. Refunds may be available for cancelled flights.
Passengers should check the latest airline notices to confirm suspension dates, eligibility and available alternatives.
Check the exact flight number: A route-wide notice may not apply to every service.
Use official airline channels: Check the airline’s website or app before leaving home.
Confirm cancellations and rebooking: Contact the airline or travel agent about refunds and alternative flights.
Keep contact details current: This helps airlines send schedule changes and disruption alerts.
Monitor airport and government notices: Conditions may change at short notice.
Allow for further delays: A flight marked as estimated, scheduled or not yet departed may change status.
With regional security concerns continuing to affect aviation, passengers should rely on flight-specific updates rather than assume all services on a route are operating normally. Flight statuses and estimated arrival times may change throughout the day.