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Qatar Airways cuts Jeddah flights and extends Riyadh, Dammam cancellations

Flights to Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled until October 24 as Jeddah services are cut.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The airline added that passengers can visit Qatar Airways website or use the App for bookings and for more flight information.
The airline added that passengers can visit Qatar Airways website or use the App for bookings and for more flight information.
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Doha: Qatar Airways has announced a reduction in flights to and from Jeddah (JED) in Saudi Arabia from seven daily flights to four flights.

The airline said flights to and from Riyadh (RUH) and Dammam (DMM) remain cancelled until, and including October 24, 2026.

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It stated that passengers are recommended to contact the airline within 48 hours of their departure date as schedules remain subject to change.

The airline added that passengers can visit Qatar Airways website or use the App for bookings and for more flight information.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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