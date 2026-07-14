GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

PAL launches 3-day flash sale: Up to 50% off flights — book before cut-off date

PAL unveils major seat sale with big savings on domestic and international routes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The PAL seat sale comes as demand for travel continues to grow ahead of the holiday season.
The PAL seat sale comes as demand for travel continues to grow ahead of the holiday season.
Screengrab

Manila: Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched a three-day flash sale running from 15 to 17 July 2026, offering travelers up to 50% off domestic base fares and up to 40% off international base fares.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

The promotion covers PAL's domestic network and international destinations across Asia, Australia, North America, and the Middle East.

Travel begins on 1 August 2026, with discounts of up to 30% available for trips until 31 January 2027.

The biggest fare reductions apply to travel from 1 February 2027 onward.

As a full-service airline, eligible promotional fares include free checked baggage, inflight meals, and onboard service.

PAL's $300 million bond sale is the first rated high-yield bond offering by a Philippine issuer in more than a decade and the first unsecured rated high-yield bond issued by an Asian airline, as per Forbes. The airline has seen a robust earnings recovery since the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw company declared bankruptcy in September 2021.

Zero installment

PAL is also offering 0% installment plans for domestic bookings worth at least ₱20,000 through participating banks, payable for up to three months.

Travelers can book promo fares through the PAL website, mobile app, ticket offices, hotline, or accredited travel agents.

The seat sale comes as demand for travel continues to grow ahead of the holiday season and follows PAL's recent $300-million international bond debut, which will help support the airline's expansion plans.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For illustrative purposes only. View taken inside a Lufthansa Airbus A350 airplane.

Fasten your seatbelts, but recline responsibly

4m read
Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

3m read
People carrying umbrellas wade through the waterlogged area caused by rain, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: ANI Video Grab)

Flying UAE to Mumbai? Check your flight before leaving

2m read
Air India Express

15% off fares from UAE on Air India Express flights

2m read