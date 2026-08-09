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Kuwait Airways becomes wholly state-owned shareholding company

Decree aims to strengthen governance, boost flexibility and support airline expansion

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait Airways has been transformed into a wholly state-owned shareholding company under a new decree law aimed at strengthening the national carrier's governance, operational flexibility and long-term growth strategy.
Kuwait Airways has been transformed into a wholly state-owned shareholding company under a new decree law aimed at strengthening the national carrier's governance, operational flexibility and long-term growth strategy.
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Dubai: Kuwait Airways has been transformed into a wholly state-owned shareholding company under a new decree law aimed at strengthening the national carrier's governance, operational flexibility and long-term growth strategy.

Chairman Abdulmohsen Salem Al Fagaan said the move follows the issuance of Decree Law No. 77 of 2026, bringing the airline under the framework of the Companies Law and providing a modern legal structure to support its future development.

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He said the transformation reflects the state's commitment to modernizing Kuwait Airways amid rapid changes in the global aviation industry and will enhance the airline's governance, strategic planning and institutional performance.

Al Fagaan said the broader powers granted under the new structure would streamline decision-making, improve administrative and operational flexibility, accelerate project implementation and enable the airline to respond more quickly to market developments. The framework will also support future plans to acquire or lease aircraft and expand its route network, subject to technical and economic feasibility studies.

He said the new corporate model would strengthen resource management, align the airline with international corporate governance practices and improve its competitiveness in an increasingly challenging regional aviation market.

Addressing the airline's accumulated losses, Al Fagaan said their reduction would depend on operational improvements as well as external factors including travel demand, fuel prices and global economic conditions. He said the institutional transformation would take time but would support more efficient decision-making, sustainable growth and stronger operational performance.

Al Fagaan said achieving the airline's ambition of becoming a leading global carrier would also require continued fleet modernization, service improvements, network expansion, investment in national talent and digital transformation, adding that competitiveness in the aviation sector depends not only on fleet size but also on passenger experience, operational efficiency and the ability to adapt to industry developments.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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