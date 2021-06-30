Dubai: Indian authorities announced on Wednesday that there will be an extension on the international flight ban that was put in place in June 2020.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tweeted and said, "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of July 31, 2021."
Cargo flights and limited approved flights are exempted from this ban
Details to follow