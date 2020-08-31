Abu Dhabi: A US-Israeli delegation, led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The delegation left on Monday morning on board the first Israeli commercial plane to UAE, on which the word "peace" was printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window. The plane landed in the UAE capital Monday afternoon.
The delegation, comprised of representatives from the investment, finance, health, civil space and aviation, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture sectors, will meet with a number of representatives of UAE government agencies to discuss ways to develop relations in related fields and promote joint action and opportunities for cooperation.
The visit comes as part of trilateral efforts to normalise relations that help achieve peace, stability, and support bilateral cooperation.
Earlier report
An Israeli commercial plane carrying a US-Israeli delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi at around 3pm, according to Abu Dhabi Airports flight schedule. Flight no ‘PVT2357’ from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport will reach UAE’s capital at 15:06, the schedule said.
The delegation includes Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council. This will be the first Israeli commercial plane to land in the UAE.
A return flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, an El Al spokesman told Reuters last week. Industry sources expect a potential deal between the two countries to provide a new revenue stream for UAE airlines as they slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic.