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Fight breaks out on Ryanair flight after passenger ignores seatbelt sign

A toilet visit before landing sparked a brawl that ended with police boarding it in Ibiza

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Spanish police were waiting when the plane eventually landed at Ibiza Airport and removed the passenger accused of causing the disturbance.
Spanish police were waiting when the plane eventually landed at Ibiza Airport and removed the passenger accused of causing the disturbance.
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Dubai: A Ryanair flight from London to Ibiza was disrupted by a violent confrontation between passengers after a man reportedly ignored the illuminated seatbelt sign to use the toilet as the aircraft prepared to land.

The altercation, which took place on October 5 aboard a flight from London Stansted Airport, escalated from a verbal dispute into a physical fight involving several passengers, prompting cabin crew to intervene and reportedly delaying the aircraft's landing.

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Spanish police were waiting when the plane eventually landed at Ibiza Airport and removed the passenger accused of causing the disturbance.

The confrontation began when the man left his seat to use the toilet despite instructions for passengers to remain seated with their seatbelts fastened, according to eyewitness accounts.

Other travellers objected to his actions and demanded that he return to his seat, setting off an argument that rapidly escalated.

Harry Watson, 28, a passenger from Northampton who witnessed the incident, recounted how tensions rose when other travellers began shouting at the man.

Watson said the passenger became aggressive towards another traveller who confronted him, triggering a fight that repeatedly flared up inside the cabin.

The man allegedly attacked several passengers and had to be restrained more than once as other travellers tried to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

Footage recorded aboard the aircraft showed passengers gathered in the aisle while a female cabin crew member repeatedly instructed the man to sit down.

Landing reportedly delayed

The disturbance unfolded as the aircraft was preparing to descend towards Ibiza, raising concerns about the safety of passengers and crew during a critical stage of the flight.

According to Watson, the confrontation prevented the aircraft from landing as expected, forcing it to remain airborne longer while the situation was brought under control.

The precise length of the reported delay and the aircraft's flight manoeuvres were not independently established.

After the plane landed, Spanish police boarded the aircraft and escorted the disruptive passenger away.

Ryanair confirmed that its crew had requested police assistance ahead of arrival because of a passenger's behaviour.

The airline reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive conduct aboard its aircraft, stressing its commitment to maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for passengers and crew.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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