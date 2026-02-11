GOLD/FOREX
European budget airline cancels Dubai flights until February 13

Passengers can rebook, reroute or claim refunds as airline cites airspace limits

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The Dutch low-cost carrier has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai until February 13, citing airspace restrictions linked to regional tensions.
Transavia

Dubai: Transavia has cancelled all flights to and from Dubai until Friday, February 13, as tensions in parts of the Middle East force the airline to avoid several airspaces.

The Dutch carrier said it is not flying over Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as some other Gulf states, as a precaution.

“Due to the geopolitical situation in Iran, Iraq, and Israel, we are not flying over the airspace of these countries and some other Gulf states as a precaution. All flights to/from Dubai are therefore cancelled until Friday, 13 February," the airline said.

"We understand that this is frustrating and can cause uncertainty, especially if you are already travelling, planning to travel soon, or returning home," it said.

The airline also said it continues to monitor the situation and the current safety advice. "When the safety advice in the region changes positively, we will restart our flights within 48 hours. The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority," he said.

Dubai is safe, but routes are the problem

The airline stressed that the issue is not related to conditions in Dubai itself, but the flight paths needed to reach the airport.

Because of current restrictions, aircraft are only allowed to cross certain parts of the Middle East during daylight hours. Transavia added that limited landing and take-off availability at Dubai International also makes it challenging for now.

How passengers will be notified 

If a flight is cancelled, the main person on the booking will receive an automatic notification by SMS and email with details on available options.

Travellers who booked through a travel agent, Transavia Holidays or KLM are being asked to contact those providers directly.

Passengers whose flights are affected can request a refund, reschedule their trip to later in the year, or change to another destination, the airline said. Travellers who still need to reach Dubai or the Netherlands urgently have been advised to look for another airline or route.

Transavia said it will continue reviewing official safety guidance. If restrictions remain, further cancellations may follow, usually announced about 48 hours in advance. 

Passengers scheduled to fly up to February 28 who no longer wish to travel can rebook free of charge by contacting the airline’s service centre. For trips after that date, normal ticket rules will apply, it advised.

