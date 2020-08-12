Etihad Airways on Wednesday said its Shanghai flights got cancelled after six passengers that flew aboard the airline tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in China. Image Credit:

Dubai:Etihad Airways on Wednesday said its Shanghai flights got cancelled after six passengers that flew aboard the airline tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in China.

In accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority of China rules, the EY862 service between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai on 17 August and the EY867 service between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi on 18 August have been cancelled, the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.

“Etihad Airways can confirm that six guests who flew on its flight EY862 from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai on 3 August, registered positive in their nucleic acid tests on arrival at Pudong International Airport, as reported by the Shanghai COVID-19 Prevention and Control Office,” the statement said.

“All six guests had completed mandatory PCR testing, exhibited no symptoms and had provided negative result certificates for COVID-19 upon check-in,” it added.

The six guests are currently being quarantined at a medical facility in Shanghai.

In response to the situation, Etihad has adjusted its travel regulations for all guests traveling to Shanghai.

· All guests travelling to Shanghai will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, issued within 48 hours of their departure from Abu Dhabi, or from their departure airport if they are transferring from another city via Abu Dhabi. This applies to all guests, including children and infants.

· The PCR test must be carried out by a clinic recognized by the local government or designated by the Chinese Embassy in their departure country. If travelling from the UAE, Etihad Airways will only accept a COVID-19 PCR test result from Mediclinic and SEHA screening facilities.

· Guests can contact Mediclinic by visiting mediclinic.ae, emailing etihad@mediclinic.ae or calling 800 2022. More information on SEHA facilities is available at https://www.seha.ae/

· If a guest tests positive, they will not permitted to travel. In such cases, Etihad will rebook their flight for free, or the guest can cancel the booking and use the value of their flight towards their next trip with Etihad Credit. Read more