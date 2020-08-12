Dubai: Emirates airline will resume services to three more locations, taking its passenger network to 74 cities. The latest additions are Houston, (starting August 23), Birmingham (from September 1), and Cebu in the Philippines (from August 20, 2020).
Flights between Dubai and Birmingham will operate four times a week, while those to Cebu will be twice a week, on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
The airline currently offers passenger services to five gateway cities in the US - New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (starting August 15), Chicago and Los Angeles, and offering 27 weekly flights.
COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including for UAE citizens, residents and tourists. Emirates covers its passengers for COVID-19-related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on the airline, to and from the UAE and around the world.
Flyers on the Dubai carrier can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros and quarantine costs of 100 euros per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.