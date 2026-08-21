Etihad Tel Aviv flights cancelled, delayed amid Ben Gurion Airport workers strike

Etihad said EY608 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi was cancelled, while EY594 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi will operate with a limited number of guests onboard. Flight EY597 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is delayed, as is EY598 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.

Ynet reported the ministry's assessment that the impact was amplified by Israel's limited aviation infrastructure capacity, its dependence on a single operator and restrictions that, according to the ministry, affect airport efficiency, flexibility and development. The disruption has also triggered political repercussions in Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reported that more than 20 American refuelling aircraft were occupying parking stands near Terminals 3 and 1. This was contributing to longer transport times for luggage and the movement of passengers to and from aircraft that were not connected to jet bridges.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.