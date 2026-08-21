Etihad Tel Aviv flights cancelled, delayed amid Ben Gurion Airport workers strike

Etihad cancels a Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight as Ben Gurion strike disrupts operations
Dubai: Etihad Airways flights to Tel Aviv have been disrupted after unplanned industrial action at Ben Gurion International Airport, with one Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi service cancelled and other flights delayed or operating with limited passengers.
Etihad said EY608 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi was cancelled, while EY594 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi will operate with a limited number of guests onboard. Flight EY597 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is delayed, as is EY598 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.
UAE's national carrier said the disruption was caused by “unplanned industrial action affecting a number of airlines at Ben Gurion International Airport”.
The airline advised affected guests to ensure their contact details are up to date in the Manage My Booking section of its website so they can receive important flight updates.
Etihad also confirmed that EY608 from Ben Gurion International Airport to Zayed International Airport on August 20 was cancelled due to the industrial action at Tel Aviv's main airport.
The airline has not indicated that the disruption affects all of its Tel Aviv services, with the latest update showing a mix of cancellations, delays and restricted operations.
The disruption at Ben Gurion followed a surprise staff strike that brought airport check-in operations to a halt.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the strike ended at 3 pm on Thursday, after workers stopped all check-in counters about an hour earlier.
The disruption was linked to what workers described as a “crisis” involving operational difficulties, challenges loading and unloading aircraft and a shortage of parking stands.
Flights were grounded from around 2pm, after the Israel Airports Authority said union-directed work disruptions were affecting airport operations and services to passengers.
Employees from four ground-services companies operating at the airport also reportedly stopped work.
The timing of the disruption added to its impact, with Ben Gurion expected to handle around 100,000 travellers and 600 flights on Thursday.
The Jerusalem Post reported that more than 20 American refuelling aircraft were occupying parking stands near Terminals 3 and 1. This was contributing to longer transport times for luggage and the movement of passengers to and from aircraft that were not connected to jet bridges.
According to an N12 News report cited in the supplied information, the majority of flights scheduled to depart Ben Gurion on Thursday were expected to operate without luggage.
Several flights heading towards Tel Aviv were also forced to turn around and return to their countries of origin as airport operations were scaled back following the closure of check-in counters.
The disruption is also expected to carry a significant economic cost, according to Israeli media reports.
The state's Finance Ministry estimates that the labour strike caused economic damage of between 25 million and 30 million shekels, equivalent to about $8.3 million-$10 million, said the reports.
Ynet, citing a preliminary assessment by the ministry, reported that the losses include passenger time, direct and operational costs for airlines, lost revenue for the Israel Airports Authority and airport operators, as well as disruption to cargo and logistics.
The ministry assessment also cited damage to supply chains, tourism and hospitality.
Ynet reported the ministry's assessment that the impact was amplified by Israel's limited aviation infrastructure capacity, its dependence on a single operator and restrictions that, according to the ministry, affect airport efficiency, flexibility and development. The disruption has also triggered political repercussions in Israel.
According to Haaretz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of Pinhas Idan, head of the Israel Airports Authority workers' union, from the Likud party following the disruption at Ben-Gurion Airport.
The labour action comes as the airport continues to operate under pressure from high passenger volumes and operational constraints.
For passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, the immediate priority is to check the status of their individual flight before travelling to the airport.
Etihad is advising affected passengers to keep their contact information updated in Manage My Booking so the airline can send important notifications.
Travellers should also be prepared for further changes, particularly where airport operations remain affected by industrial action.
For UAE passengers with upcoming Etihad flights to or from Tel Aviv, checking the latest airline notification before leaving for the airport will be important as the situation develops.