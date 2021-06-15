Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad will offer tickets at cheaper rates to travel from Abu Dhabi to a handful of destinations that require limited or no quarantine. The offer, valid until June 24, includes Barcelona, Seychelles, Madrid, Rome, and Chicago.
Passengers can fly from Abu Dhabi to Barcelona for fares starting from Dh1,995, while Rome will cost around Dh1,995. All new bookings will also receive a 30 per cent discount on Economy seats, which come with extra legroom.
The sale extends across all of Etihad’s cabins, with return business fares starting from Dh9,495 out of Abu Dhabi to Seychelles, and Dh10,995 from Abu Dhabi to Athens. Fares to Chicago start from Dh2,995, while Madrid, Milan and Zurich will cost passengers Dh1,995.
Etihad recently launched 'Verified to Fly', which allow passengers to validate their COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. Travellers who use the platform can fast track check-in at the airport by going to a dedicated desk for a quicker experience. Guests can sign-up by visiting 'Manage my Booking' and will receive further information on how to submit documents.