Etihad touches down at Red Sea International Airport, opening new Saudi route
Etihad Airways has launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, opening a new year-round connection to one of the kingdom’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.
The airline’s inaugural Airbus A320 service from Zayed International Airport landed at Red Sea International Airport at 12.05pm on Sunday, October 4, marking the start of scheduled operations between the two cities.
The route initially operates once a week on Sundays and will increase to two services a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, from October 25.
The journey takes a little more than three hours, giving travellers from the UAE direct access to the Red Sea coast while opening the destination to passengers connecting through Etihad’s wider international network.
The inaugural flight was met by representatives from Red Sea International Airport, Red Sea Global and the Saudi Air Connectivity Programme. The airport, operated by daa International, is being developed as a gateway to major tourism projects along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coastline.
Michael White, chief commercial officer at Red Sea International Airport, said Etihad’s arrival is an important step in expanding the airport’s international network.
“This new connection brings The Red Sea closer to travellers from the UAE and, through Abu Dhabi, guests from across Etihad’s global network,” he said.
As for Etihad, the Red Sea becomes its sixth destination in Saudi Arabia, deepening the airline’s presence in one of its most important regional markets.
Arik De, Etihad’s chief revenue and commercial officer, said the route gives passengers easier access to a destination known for its islands, coral reefs and secluded resorts.
“As our sixth destination in Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea adds a true holiday destination to one of our most important markets,” he said.
The airline had announced the service in September as part of an expansion of its Saudi network. Etihad said the route would operate throughout the year, with the direct flight taking about three hours and 10 minutes.
Red Sea International Airport already links the destination with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Doha and Milan, and serves as an access point for The Red Sea and AMAALA tourism developments. The airport has capacity to handle about one million passengers a year.