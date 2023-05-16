Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will fly to Osaka five times per week beginning October 1, 2023, the airline said on Tuesday.
“We are delighted to introduce flights to Osaka for the first time,” said Antonoaldo Neves, the airline’s CEO. “As one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, I know visitors will enjoy exploring its heritage and sampling some of Osaka’s renowned hospitality.
“Equally, the new route opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from Osaka, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our vibrant home as well as giving them access to our growing, global network.”
The introduction of this route, served by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, will support the growing trade and tourism ties between the countries and add to Etihad’s existing Tokyo service by providing another exciting gateway to the Land of the Rising Sun.