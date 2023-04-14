Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has unveiled new wi-fi packages for its passengers, allowing them to stay connected while flying. The ‘Chat’ messaging feature enables all Etihad travellers to access messaging apps, including WhatsApp, by signing in with their Etihad Guest membership or by enrolling online before the flight.
‘Surf’ Wi-Fi plans are available for a flat fee with unlimited data during the flight. Etihad's Guest Platinum and Exclusive tier members, as well as those in the First Class cabins, will enjoy the access free, while Etihad Guest Gold members will receive a 25 per cent discount.
The Chat package is free for Etihad Guest members, while the Surf is $9.99 for flights under 7 hours and $19.99 for flights over 7 hours. The CEO of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, said" “We know how important it is for our guests to stay connected, and welcome everyone to sign up before they fly to take advantage of this benefit immediately.”
In addition to mobile and internet connectivity, users can enjoy the inflight entertainment service, E-BOX. It is available on-demand through the seat-back screens on the wide-body fleet or by streaming E-BOX wirelessly to guests’ own devices.