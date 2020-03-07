An Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates announced a new waiver policy in order to provide customers more flexibility, choice and value for all booked tickets issued on or from today, March 7, until March 31, 2020, the Dubai airlines announced on Saturday.

The new waiver policy allows customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without charge and reissuance fees.

The move provides customers of Emirates — the world's biggest operator of Boeing 777s and the double-decker Airbus 380s — with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

In a media statement, Emirates said: "Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11 month date range in the same booking class without change penalties. Difference in fare, if applicable applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network."

An Emirates A380

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said: "We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans, while offering them the best fares, without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates. The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers."

Emirates Skywards will also be providing more flexibility to its members who have been impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus through imposed travel restrictions and flight reductions.

Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80 per cent of their tier travel requirements between March 31 and June 30, 2020.