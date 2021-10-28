Get the tags - Emirates has confirmed a full schedule of services to Sydney and Melbourne starting November 2. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates will operate daily flights to Sydney and four weekly flights to Melbourne from November 2, in response to the easing of travel restrictions by Australia. Emirates, which may increase its Australia flights depending on the demand situation, said A380s will serve the Dubai-Sydney route, on a daily basis, from December 1.

“We are extremely delighted to once again be able to extend our services to Australians, with the capacity and frequency that they deserve,” said Barry Brown, Emirates Divisional Vice-President for Australasia.

“For vaccinated travellers wishing to go home to Australia, this will mean no more restrictions on capacity and no quarantine on arrival into New South Wales or Victoria, ultimately allowing them to see their families sooner.”

All set for re-opening

With Australia's borders set to re-open to international travellers from November, Emirates is enhancing its operations to the country to meet pent up demand for travel into and out of Australia. With vaccination rates in New South Wales having reached their target, and Victoria being not far behind, the two states will allow vaccinated travellers to return to Australia without quarantine.

Capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100 per cent, allowing 354 passengers across all cabins to travel on its flights. Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members will be able to enjoy unrestricted travel once again to and from the two points for the first time since the pandemic began, whether travelling abroad to global destinations for leisure or finally travelling home to visit family or friends, as long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine.

