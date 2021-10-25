Taking on more flights - and staff. Emirates will be deploying more staff as the number of flights ramp up ahead of peak end-of-year season. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates airline plans to boost its operational workforce by recruiting more than 6,000 staff over the next six months. Additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the airline's ramp up of operations across its global network in response to the sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand, the airline said in a statement.

It has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reaching 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021. The airline is supplementing its flight schedules with increased frequencies to meet the pent up demand. It is also deploying its high-capacity double-decker A380 aircraft on popular routes around its network.

By November, Emirates will offer more than 165,000 additional seats on its flagship A380 aircraft.

September recruitment drive In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to employ 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services staff at its Dubai hub to support its operational requirements arising from the travel industry recovery. As travel demand gains more traction than earlier anticipated, Emirates will now require an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network.

Closing in on 2019 levels

"Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai's economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the consumer, travel and tourism sectors," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. "We have been prudently restoring our operations in line with the borders re-opening and ease of travel protocols - and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back to where we were pre-pandemic, from mid-2022."

The airline is offering career opportunities for 600 qualified pilots interested in joining the global airline's Flight Operations team based in Dubai. Emirates also aims to reinforce its engineering team, by hiring 1,200 technical staff, comprising aircraft engineers and engineering support staff, to be based in Dubai and outstations.