Dubai: Airlines in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East will require an additional 200,000 personnel to support the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades, said Boeing.

The US plane-maker said the region’s commercial aviation industry will need about 91,000 cabin crew, 54,000 pilots and 51,000 technicians alone.

“There’s human resources that will be significantly required in the fleet in the future driving more requirements for training,” said Randy Heisey, Managing Director, Commercial Marketing - Middle East & Africa at Boeing.

In its 2021 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing predicts that airlines in the Middle East will require 3,000 new airplanes valued at $700 billion and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair worth $740 billion

Middle East passenger traffic and the region’s commercial fleet are projected to more than double over the 20-year forecast period, said Boeing, adding that more than two-thirds of airplane deliveries to the region will accommodate growth, while one-third of deliveries will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X.

“The Middle East region’s role as a global connecting hub continues to be important for developing markets to and from Southeast Asia, China and Africa,” said Heisey. “The region has been a leader in restoring confident passenger travel through multi-faceted initiatives that aid international travel recovery.”

Open for hiring

UAE’s airlines have already kick-started their recruitment efforts.

Most recently, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said it was looking to hire up to 1,000 new staffers to join as cabin crew. The recruitment days will take place in 10 countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, apart from the UAE.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult; however, there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand. A critical part of this is rebuilding our cabin crew team,” said Jihad Matta, Head of Crew Performance and Support, Etihad Airways, in a statement.

Last month, Emirates airline said it had begun a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months to support its planned ramp-up operations.