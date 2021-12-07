Dubai: Emirates Group is hiring skilled IT professionals as the company experiences strong air travel demand across all areas of its business, said the company in a statement.
Emirates is looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including cybersecurity, technical product management, DevOps, hybrid cloud, modern architecture, software engineering, service management, digital workplace, agile delivery and innovation.
“Offering a dynamic and varied technology environment, the Group offers exciting career growth opportunities with requirements across B2C, B2B, corporate support functions, fulfillment and operations, to support its 40+ different businesses and brands in Dubai and globally,” said Emirates.
“Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner,” said Emirates COO Adel Al Redha.
“We are pleased to be one of the leading companies and provide employment opportunities for existing and new joiners to the Emirates Group. We will continue to rely and invest in our resources to support the Emirates Group requirements,” said Al Redha.
Aside from its own internal programmes, Emirates has also invested into a number of innovation programmes such as the Aviation X-Lab in partnership with GE, Airbus, Thales, and Collins Aerospace; and Intelak in partnership with Accenture, Microsoft and Dubai Tourism.