Dubai: Seventy-one Emirati graduates signed job offers by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the end of the 20th Careers UAE 2021 job fair held recently in Dubai.
RTA offered graduates positions in engineering, operational, technological, administrative support and corporate governance specialities, among others, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.
He added: “Signing job offers for Emirati graduates responds to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create more opportunities for young UAE nationals to engage in various fields and to provide a perfect and hospitable environment for citizens. It seeks to groom young leaders capable of shaping the future and innovating tools necessary to lead the way ahead.”
RTA offers a variety of training programmes such as leadership programmes designed to enhance the skills of RTA’s administrative leaders and qualify youths to take up senior positions. Programmes also focus on benefiting from the managerial experience at RTA through knowledge transfer and mentoring programmes designed for the second and third generations of Emirati employees.
RTA also offers employees studying and training overseas under specialist programmes designed for young and promising leaders to provide them with knowledge, skills, latest technologies and international best practices.
Various programmes
RTA has numerous programmes for fresh graduates that include on-the-job training, summer internships, and graduate projects. It also offers scholarships to high-achieving students to complete their studies in specialisations befitting RTA’s future projects. It also supports employees to complete higher studies in various academic stages and specialities.
During their visits to RTA’s stand at Careers UAE, RTA enabled job seekers a chance to apply for jobs on offer through the Elites Database. During the days of the fair, RTA conducted interviews and held workshops explaining the process of applying for the approved jobs through the Dubai Careers platform.