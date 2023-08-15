Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will introduce an additional five flights per week to London Heathrow, it said on Tuesday. The supplementary service will commence operations on October 31 this year, extending until March 30, 2024.
Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights. The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This strategic move aims to cater to increased demand anticipated during the winter season efficiently, said the airline.
Busy sector
The airline currently serves the UK with 126 weekly flights, including six times daily A380 service to Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; and a daily A380 service to Glasgow.
Emirates recently resumed its A380 service to Birmingham and Glasgow, double daily services to Stansted, and enhanced its services to Newcastle and London Gatwick. Emirates’ extensive network spans over 140 destinations across six continents.
The UK recently re-emerged as a top summer destination for travellers from the UAE, with Heathrow seemingly better placed to handle the higher traffic after last year’s chaos. Moreover, the lengthy visa appointment delay that plagued the previous summer’s travel plans is now down to 15 days, against the seven-month waiting period passengers had to endure in the summer of ‘22.