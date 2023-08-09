Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, now employs over 20,000 cabin crew as the airline continues its global recruitment drive to meet planned growth trajectory.
Emirates has hosted multiple recruitment events in 340 cities across six continents and said it will continue hosting recruitment events worldwide until this year’s end.
Basic salary - Dh4,650 / month
Flying Pay - Dh63.75 / hour based on avg. 80-100 hours / month
Average Total Pay - Dh10,388 / month
* These are approximate numbers for Grade II (Economy Class)
Meal allowances for night stops are credited to the salary in arrears the following month. Hotel accommodation as well as transport to and from the airport is provided by the company.
The current workforce represents over 140 nationalities. About 4,000 of the existing crew have served the company for 5-9 years, 3,000 have worked between 10-14 years, 1,500 have done 15-19 years, and some 400 have crossed the 20-year service milestone.
Moosa Mubarak, Emirati Purser and Emirates’ longest serving cabin crew said, ‘I’ve flown as Emirates’ cabin crew for 36 years on over 3,500 flights. Even now, after all these years, I’m always keen and excited to start my duty onboard.”
Growth prospects
Career progression opportunities for cabin crew include - upgrading to a higher cabin and becoming a cabin supervisor, trainer or purser. The airline has over 1,100 pursers who have moved through the ranks from junior cabin crew, and all new cabin crew undergo an intense eight weeks of training.
Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
A natural team player
At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
And have:
At least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience
A minimum of high school (Grade 12) education
No visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform
Assessment– Complete group activities and an online test at the venue.
Final Interview– This is our chance to learn more about you and your motivation to work at Emirates as cabin crew.
** If you are successful, you will be required to provide the following documents to fast-track your application process. It is recommended that you have digital copies of the following documents on your phone available to share with the recruitment team on the day.
Up-to-date, digital curriculum vitae (CV) in English
Valid ID or passport copy
Education certificate copy