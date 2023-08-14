Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has cancelled flights to Osaka, Japan, due to severe weather conditions caused by Typhoon Lan.
The airline said that flights EK316 and EK317, operating on August 14 and EK316 and EK317 (August 15) remain cancelled.
"Customers connecting to Osaka will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice," stated Emirates.
The airline asked affected customers who have booked with travel agents to contact them for alternative travel arrangements. "Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options," the airline added.
Two of the country's largest airlines – Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways - announced flight cancellations before Typhoon Lan's arrival. JAL grounded about 250 flights on Monday and Tuesday, and ANA has cancelled domestic flights to several cities until Wednesday.
Emirates resumed its daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka earlier this year, along with flights to Tokyo-Haneda, building back its Japanese network.
Japan braced for Typhoon Lan to make landfall, with airlines and railways cancelling services in central areas of the country's main island, where it is expected to strike on Tuesday.
Lan, the seventh tropical storm of the season, was over the Pacific Ocean near central Japan, headed northwest at 15 kilometres per hour (9.3 miles per hour) on Monday, with a maximum wind speed of 139 kph and gusts of up to 195 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.