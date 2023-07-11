Dubai : Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has launched an on-demand regional charter service for customers who want to make short trips in the GCC from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
“Operated by the airline’s Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft, customers can fly to a wide range of GCC destinations both within and outside of the Emirates network, with quick turnarounds to points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and within the UAE,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
The aircraft can accommodate up to four passengers. Additionally, travelers on these short flights will be provided with a selection of light snacks and refreshments.
Each passenger can check in one medium-sized bag weighing up to 15 kilograms, in addition to a carry-on handbag. “Customers are encouraged to consult with their assigned booking representative or travel agent if they have any special requests,” the airline added.
In Dubai, customers can use the Emirates Chauffeur Drive Services to transport them to DWC and expect minimal pre-flight wait times. “At their destination, customers benefit from fast on-ground escorted arrival and quick VIP clearance at customs and immigration provided by private terminal service partners. They will also have access to the private terminal lounge upon arrival,” the airline said. The service is subject to prevailing operating conditions.