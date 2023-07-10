Dubai: Emirates Group launched an Innovation Majlis at its Dubai headquarters on Monday. Unveiled by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, with other senior leaders, the Innovation Majlis will showcase the latest in robotics, hyper-reality, holograms, 3D printers and other advanced technologies.

It will serve as the social space to co-create proofs-of-concept that will benefit customers, communities and the aviation industry, said Emirates. The airline explained that partnerships with industry leaders and universities, sustainable initiatives, and exploring alternative energies would be key drivers for the majlis.

Sheikh Ahmed said, “The Emirates Group has always been a trailblazer in the aviation industry, and innovation is fundamental to our core values, culture and mindset. The Innovation Majlis, with its latest tools and tech, is designed to empower our employees to explore new horizons, discover innovative solutions, and drive the future of the aviation industry. It will bring our partners, top tech companies and entities together in one space to address key challenges affecting our industry today.”

The Innovation Majlis comes hot on the heels of launching Sara, the world’s first-ever check in robot assistant and hosting the first edition of ForsaTEK, an event that brings together start-up programmes.

In its initial phase, the Innovation Majlis will include:

• Autonomous mobile manipulator: developed by Dubai Future Labs for order deliveries as well as picking and placing objects from shelves, bins and table-tops

• AI-enabled wearable glasses for AR experiences: transforms the way users perceive and interact with other people, products or services

• Haptic gloves for natural XR interactions: enables touch interaction in virtual reality to feel the weight, vibrations and resistance of virtual objects

• 3D holographic display with generative AI: elevates the experience of interacting with digital signage by providing advanced conversational capability through natural language processing

• Automatic wireless charging: next era of charging devices autonomously from a distance using infrared technology

• 3D printing solutions: exploring next-generation printers that can handle a greater range of materials to provide an additive manufacturing capability for new areas

• Optimised videoconferencing: all-in-one device providing advanced sensor and environment optimisation technology for video communications

• Next-generation water filtration: reverse osmosis and carbon filtration purification system that turns any tap water into mineralised water

