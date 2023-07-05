Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates revealed that it serves over 40 million pieces of gourmet chocolate onboard its flights annually. In the past year, Economy Class passengers enjoyed 35 million chocolate treats, while Premium Economy Class passengers were served more than 160,000 chocolates since its launch in June 2022.
Additionally, Business and First Class passengers received 4 million chocolate pairs. In December 2022, Emirates introduced large gourmet chocolate boxes in First Class, with over 36,000 boxes savored by passengers in the last six months.
Emirates collaborates with renowned chocolatiers worldwide, including brands such as Bateel, Coco Jalila, Forrey & Galland, Godiva, Valrhona, Butlers, Canonica, Neuhaus, Pacari, and Hotel Chocolat.
The selection of chocolate brands is based on factors such as content (dark, milk, or white chocolate), type (bonbons, pralines, or truffles), fillings (ganache or fruit), taste, texture, brand recognition, current trends, sustainability, and visual appeal. The chocolate brands are rotated every three months to delight frequent flyers.
Passengers across all classes can satisfy their chocolate cravings with a variety of desserts and hot chocolate options from the menu. Popular choices include the Molten Chocolate Cake in First Class and the Milk Chocolate Mousse for children.
On longer flights, chocolate candy bars are served as a snack, and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations. In the A380 Onboard lounge, customers can help themselves to vegan and non-vegan sweet treats like M&Ms, chocolate cake, and chocolate mini treats.