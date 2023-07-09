Dubai: Emirates NBD has announced a transformation focused on harnessing the power of generative AI to change the bank’s operations and enhance productivity across various business functions, supported by Microsoft.

Enabling IT teams at Emirates NBD with Github Copilot X: The bank’s IT teams are leveraging the capabilities of Github Copilot X, an advanced generative AI tool developed by Microsoft, with more than a thousand developers now empowered with this state-of-the-art coding assistant. With the help of this tool, Emirates NBD expects to see a remarkable boost in coding proficiency, software development speed, and quality.

Piloting usage of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the organisation: Emirates NBD will be one of the first companies to access the preview of Microsoft 365 Copilot. This collaborative tool, powered by generative AI, will enable the bank’s employees to enhance their productivity by automating repetitive tasks, generating content, and assisting with complex decision-making processes.

Launching ChatGPT use cases across all business and support functions at Emirates NBD: Emirates NBD will be deploying ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art conversational AI model, across all business and support functions, including its Contact Centers and Marketing, Legal, Compliance, and Risk departments. The adoption of ChatGPT will enable the bank to deliver personalised customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and foster innovation throughout the organisation.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with our long-term partner Microsoft for this initiative. By leveraging the power of generative AI, we aim to transform our business operations, elevate our customer experience, and stay at the forefront of technological innovation, further reinforcing our position as a leader in digital innovation. This collaboration is a testament to Emirates NBD’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and pushing boundaries to deliver excellence.”