Dubai airline packs in busy schedule to US cities and deploying the A380 as well

Emirates is timing to perfection the increase in its US flight schedule. That also means more runs for its A380s. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates airline is raising flights to a number of US destinations from October.

"There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the Expo," the airline said in a statement.

Starting next month, Emirates will have 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC as follows:

• Boston: five weekly flights, from four earlier.

• Dallas: five weekly flights, up from four.

• New York: 19 weekly flights, up by one and including flights connecting Milan and New York.

• San Francisco : five weekly flights from four earlier.

• Seattle: five weekly flights, also up from four.

• Washington DC: five weekly flights, a gain of one.

Emirates has already restored pre-COVID-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York. The Airbus A380 will be used on the US run 24 times a week (12 flights to JFK, 7 flights to LAX and 5 flights to IAD) from October.

Winter ramp-up

The airline is planning to further supplement its capacity for the winter season in line with customer demand and travel trends. By early December, Emirates will have restored more than 90 per cent of its pre-COVID flight frequencies to the US, with daily flights added to Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC in addition to double daily flights to New York.

"Customers from the US will also have more opportunities to fly on the airline’s iconic Airbus A380 aircraft from November with 35 weekly flights," said the airline.

Emirates’ flights between Milan and New York will also be upgraded to the A380 from October 31 resulting in New York being served three times a day by the double-decker. In addition to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, the Airbus A380 will return daily to San Francisco from December 2021.