Dubai: Customers travelling through Dubai on Emirates with a flight connection time of 10 hours or more can avail different stopover options. The carrier said requirements for entry into Dubai including visas and COVID-19 travel documents apply to avail of this feature.

If the best connection time isn’t available and passengers have to wait longer before their next flight, they could be entitled to Emirates’ ‘Dubai Connect’ service. “We’ll make sure you’re comfortable with complimentary hotel accommodation, transfers and a visa to enter the UAE,” said Emirates on its website.

Passengers must book Dubai Connect at least 24 hours ahead of their incoming flight to Dubai. Once they arrive, they must meet the airline’s representatives at the Dubai Connect desk in arrivals.

Does my stopover qualify for Dubai Connect services?

To book a Dubai Connect service, the connecting flight on the itinerary must be the best available connection. This means that the stopover time in Dubai between the passenger’s two flights must be the shortest one available. “If your connecting flight departs after another, earlier connecting flight to your destination, then unfortunately your booking won’t qualify for Dubai Connect,” said Emirates.

Who is eligible?

Dubai Connect Services are available to passengers with a connecting stopover time of 10 to 24 hours. This applies to all cabin classes (First Class, Business, and Economy).

Travel rules

Passengers using Dubai Connect must ensure they still have all the entry and regulatory documents required by the destination. Travelers from one of the restricted countries (Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia), with a Dubai Connect Package booked, must comply with the requirements of the final destination and follow UAE entry and regulatory requirements.

“If you are travelling from one of the restricted countries, you will be required to leave the airport if your transit time is more than 10 hours,” said the airline. If required to stay outside of the airport during transit period, travelers have following options:

If you qualify for a Dubai Connect package, you can book the service at least 24 hours before departure.

If you do not qualify for Dubai Connect, you can stay at a hotel or with family and friends at your own expense if you are eligible for visa on arrival or have a pre approved visa to enter Dubai.

If you are unable to provide evidence of the means to leave the airport for a transit over 10 hours, you will be denied boarding at the point of origin.

Hotel stay and Dubai Connect Lounge

Emirates will provide passengers with a complimentary hotel stay before their next flight. “You may need to show a credit card at check in just to secure any extras like mini bar snacks, spa treatments or dining expenses that aren’t included in the Dubai Connect service,” said the airline.

The Dubai Connect booking includes a complimentary visa on arrival, subject to UAE Immigration approval. “When you arrive, a complimentary coach will take you to and from your hotel. Our team at the Dubai Connect desk in Arrivals will help you with the transfers,” said Emirates.

How to book?

Book your flights, then use your surname and reference number to log in.

Go to our Manage section and choose Dubai Connect.

Add the service at least 24 hours ahead of your flight to Dubai.