The Dubai Airshow kicks off today at Dubai World Central (DWC). It runs from November 17-21, 2019, where mega civil and military aviation deals are expected.

Dubai World Central: Dubai’s massive aviation gateway

Mega deals expected Dubai Airshow in DWC

Here’s all you need to know about the new fast-rising aviation hub, just outside the city of Dubai

Dubai: The aviation world’s eyes will be trained on Dubai starting today, Sunday, as one of the aerospace and defence industry's biggest events gets underway.

The Dubai Airshow 2019, hosted by Dubai World Central (DWC), runs until November 21. It is one of the largest such events in the world, and the biggest of its kind in the Middle East.

While more visitors and exhibitors may have joined the larger Farnborough and Paris events, Dubai Airshow has in recent year seen some of the biggest deals.

To be sure, this week’s air show will be a sort of battleground for commercial airframers like Airbus, Boeing, and other manufacturers. Billions of dollars worth of civilian and military aircraft deals are expected to be signed.

What is Dubai World Central?

Dubai World Central (IATA codename: DWC), also known as Al Maktoum International Airport, is Dubai’s fast-growing aviation gateway.

Dubbed as Dubai’s airport of the future, it lies at the forefront of the Middle East’s breakneck airport development. It is close to the World Expo 2020 venue.

It complements Dubai International airport (DXB), where passenger numbers are already racing towards 100 million, making DXB the world’s busiest international hub, overtaking London Heathrow.

Where is DWC?

DWC is situated in a sprawling airport facility located in Jebel Ali, 37 kilometres (23 mi) southwest of Dubai.

It is the main part of Dubai South, a planned residential, commercial and logistics complex.

When did DWC begin operations?

On June 27, 2010, cargo operations were launched at the DWC. Three years later, on October 27, 2013, DWC opened its doors to its 7-million passenger capacity terminal.

Why did Dubai build DWC?

Dubai expects a massive rise in passenger traffic over its skies. DXB is already the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passengers.

The city expects to become the primary air hub for transiting travelers from the Asia–Pacific Region, South Asia, Greater Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Australia.

How big is it?

It covers an area of 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres), or about 140 square km. Al Maktoum International Airport will be the largest component of Dubai World Central, with a surface area of more than 280 square kilometres (110 sq mi).

The airport will have an annual cargo capacity of 12 million tonnes and a passenger capacity of 160 to 260 million people per year. DWC intends to handle all types of aircraft.

How much did it cost?

$82 billion is the total cost of this massive complex, based on estimates given by the Dubai government.

How many runways does it have?

DWC has five 4,500 m (14,800 ft) parallel runways, with a large passenger complex in the middle. DXB has two runaways.

Each of DWC's runways would have extended pathways on either side which would allow aircraft to bypass other runways and taxiways without disturbing aircraft movements of these runways and taxiways.

What is the DWC’s maximum capacity?

Upon completion, DWC will become the world’s largest airport with an ultimate capacity of more than 160 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo per annum.

What other facilities are being built around DWC?

It is surrounded by a logistics hub, a luxurious golf resort, a trade and exhibition facility with 3 million square metres of exhibition space, a commercial district, and a residential and hotel area.

The airport forms the heart of a greater project, the 140-square-km multiphase development of clustered zones, including:

Dubai Logistics City (DLC)

Residential City

Commercial City

Aviation City

Golf City

What facilities are there, or are planned, at DWC-Al Maktoum International airport?

The airport will contain transport modes, logistics and value-added services, including manufacturing and assembly, in a single free economic zone.

The airport will include:

3 passenger terminals, including 3 luxury facilities: 1 dedicated to Emirates, the second to other carriers, and the third dedicated to low-cost carriers:

Multiple concourses, executive and royal jet centres; hotels and shopping malls

Support and maintenance facilities: the region's only hub for all aircraft up to A380 specs

Will DWC be linked with DXB?

Yes, DWC-Al Maktoum International will be linked to the existing Dubai International airport (DXB), some 40 km (25 mi) away, by a proposed high-speed express rail system, and served by the Dubai Metro and a dedicated DWC light railway.

