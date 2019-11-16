Dubai businessman Mohi-Din BinHendi, former Director General of Dubai's Department of Civil Aviation from 1978 to 1998. He is currently the President of Dubai retail giant BinHendi Enterprises. Image Credit: Gulf News/ Sonia Abbas Shah

Dubai: Geographically, the UAE is at the centre of the world. So declared Dubai's senior businessman Mohi-Din BinHendi, who knows a thing or two about the rise of Dubai as a global aviation hub. For 21 years, from 1978 to 1998, he served as Director General of Dubai's Department of Civil Aviation.

Dubai's transformation, from being a pearling village to an international hub, has been a fascinating journey, a testimony to what is possible in a place that knows how to dream. And the evolution is on full display this week at the Dubai Airshow, the biggest aviation event in the region, which kicks off on Sunday, November 17.

However, said BinHendi, the emirate's success is due to more than just its location.

Other compelling factors helped: no income taxes, world-class infrascturure, 'Open Skies' and forward-looking policies that are being constantly fine-tuned. They made the UAE a magnet for talent and innovation.

More than geography: Free zones, tolerance

“People used to ask me, ‘How come Dubai is so successful?’ And the only word that I give, I explain it to them in one single word: tolerance. There’s a lot of tolerance in this part of the world.”

“You live here and you see it. The place is safe; you can walk in the middle of the night. You won’t be bothered.”

For aviation, the combination of these rare factors has boosted the country's status as a hub in many ways.

800% jump in air traffic

Even before BinHendi's time at the aviation office, during a period of five to six years until 1978, air traffic and passenger volume had already seen an 800 per cent jump in Dubai, said BinHendi.

It was a good problem to have. But it also posed a big challenge.

The launch of Dubai Duty Free (1983), the construction of a second runway (1984), Emirates Airline in 1985, the mid-field airport terminals, it didn’t take long for Dubai to see a mercuric rise as an aviation hub.

The biggest of which, he said, was to make Dubai’s infrastructure future-proof.

Before the reengineering, however, there was the envisioning, which proved fundamental to Dubai's transformation, he said.

Need for change: Envisaging the future

"Reengineering started to take place in 1978… with more lounges, an additional runway. The only one runway (until then) was not enough. All of these requirements came out of the need to change. And this is why envisaging the future is very important.”

“Obviously, the late His Highness Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum had the vision that really set the motion for what you see today.”

Dubai Airport Image Credit: Supplied

“During his time, he opened Jebel Ali Freeport Zone, Port Rashid, the Dubai International Airport.”

Open Skies

The "Open skies" policy was also laid down by Sheikh Rashid, said Bin Hendi.

“He (Sheikh Rashid) said: 'This airport is for everyone. And everyone can come and land and do business, fly in and fly out of the airport.’ Until today, that policy is on."

“Although we have a national carrier, Emirates Airline, which is one of the best airlines in the world, we still don’t give it the protection that a national carrier usually gets. Today, there are more than 10 airlines that fly to Heathrow from Dubai. Not just Emirates Airline.”

"I think the ground has been cleared for the best to survive, to do your business and succeed."

Second runway

It was during BinHendi’s watch when the Dubai International Airport’s second runway was built — in 1984. It was a badly needed addition.

“You can only use an airport for so long. Then you need to start to repair the runway. It has to be strengthened. Remember, we had the old lighting system on the old runway. We needed CAT3 of lighting, CAT 3 radars and all the other equipment that go with that, which allowed aircraft to land anytime, in fog, or when the weather is not very clear."

“The reason for building the second runway is that the old runway needed a lot of maintenance (at that point, 1984).

“To maintain it, it means we have to close it, or shorten it. So we opted to build a parallel one, and do the minor repairs that we needed to do on the first.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, longer-range aircraft — such as the Boeing 747, A340 and B777 series aircraft were introduced, which had the range to fly between Europe and South East Asia non-stop. Image Credit: File

“When the second runway was ready, we closed the first one, refurbished it. Then we had two runways, which solved our congestion problem for landing and take-off.”

“Even as early as 1978, my first year on the job, we already had a congestion problem. A bad one.

“Before 1978, the operators like Dnata, the police and the ground-handling people realized that the airport needed to expand, the facilities had to be improved.”

“Within five to six years, up until 1978, an 800 per cent increase in air traffic in Dubai was seen. That increase was not envisaged. Bahrain had its own airport and they were having more aircraft movements at that time.”

Big responsibility, big challenge

"When I was appointed in 1978, I had a big responsibility to take. I was scared. But I was scared just…when I heard that I had been appointed. But then I took the challenge. And didn’t look back. Started really working hard.”

“Everybody used to tell us, when the airport was completed, that ‘your airport is the best in the region’. And I would always say to myself, ‘I want my airport to be the best in the world, not in the region'.

“And I think that dream came true in these past 10-15 years — together with a great airline like Emirates Airline, a great airport like Dubai, which has one of the best duty-frees in the world.”

BinHendi gives credit to his team.

“When I say ‘I’, it’s never one person. It was me and my team. Everybody deserved the credit to be given to them — whoever it was, whether it was DNATA, the Police, the security, the control tower. All got together and built the airport to what it is today.”

“The support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler, he was an aviation man who always thought how to create an airport which is a model for the region and the world.”

Image Credit: Gulf News

Why the UAE is the centre of the world

He also argued that geography is a big factor for the UAE's rise. "The success is because of where Dubai is on the map of the world.”

“I always say the UAE is the centre of the world. ‘Centre of the world’ is this: When I fly from here to the Far East, to any destination, whether it’s Singapore or Bangkok, its’ 6 to 6-1/2 hours.

“When I fly from here to the West… to London, Paris, Spain, Germany, it’s about 6 to 6-1/2 hours. So it makes me the centre of the world. I need these two parts of the world.”

“Yes, we need the other part, which is North America, but they’re far. So you really become the centre of the world. And this attracted the airlines, business people, investors.

“And the difference was if you flew from Dubai, and you had your base in Dubai, you would reach the East in 6-1/2 hours and you would reach any of the destinations in the East in 6-1/2 hours. But if you stayed in one of the capitals in the world, like Singapore, you would need 14 to 14-1/2 hours to reach London, and vice-versa.