Dubai: A global study published earlier this week has ranked Dubai in the top ten list of best airports in the world for business travellers.
The survey, carried out by Globehunters, analysed 45 of the world’s busiest airports used for business travel, and looked into factors such as on-time arrival performance, price of airport parking and number of airlines facilitated.
Japan’s Narita International Airport was ranked as the best airport, followed by Los Angeles International Airport and Frankfurt Airport in second and third place respectively.
Dubai International Airport came in at tenth place, scoring high marks in the category of transit time by car and public transport, as well as the number of airlines facilitated.
Home to the busiest airports in the world, Dubai International Airport won the title earlier this year after it recorded nearly 90 million passengers in 2018, surpassing London and Hong Kong International Airports, which recorded 75 million and 74 million respectively.
This summer, airport authorities said it expected the number of passengers to peak at 16 million during July and August with people either transiting or departing from Dubai.
Top 10 airports for business travellers
- Narita International Airport, Japan
- Los Angeles International Airport, USA
- Frankfurt Airport, Germany
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport, USA
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
- Munich Airport, Germany
- Madrid Barajas Airport, Spain
- Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan
- Dubai International Airport, UAE
Bottom 5 airports for business travellers
- Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, China
- Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Indonesia
- Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, India
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines
- London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom
Transit time by car
Travelling to and from the airport is a factor which many business travellers consider. Here are the airports which are the shortest distance from the nearest big city:
- Rome-Fiumifino International Airport, Italy - 6 min
- Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, USA - 11 min
- Newark Liberty International Airport, USA - 13 min
- Dubai International Airport, UAE - 13 min
- San Francisco International Airport, USA - 15 min
Transit time by public transport
Which airports are the quickest to get to from the nearest big city with public transport?
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands - 7 min
- Frankfurt Airport, Germany - 11 min
- Newark Liberty International Airport, USA - 16 min
- Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada - 19 min
- Dubai International Airport, UAE - 20 min
Number of airlines facilitated
Which airports facilitate the most airlines for travellers to use?
- Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, France - 105 airlines
- Frankfurt Airport, Germany - 99 airlines
- Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand - 99 airlines
- Rome-Fiumifino International Airport, Italy - 92 airlines
- Dubai International Airport, UAE - 85 airlines
Cheapest airport parking price per day
- Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand - Dh103.92 per day
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines - Dh135.54 per day
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport, USA - Dh144.99 per day
- Seoul Incheon International Airport, Korea - Dh148.27 per day
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport, USA - Dh169.43 per day