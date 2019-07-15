A global study also ranked best and worst airports, including Chhatrapati Shivaji in India

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: A global study published earlier this week has ranked Dubai in the top ten list of best airports in the world for business travellers.

The survey, carried out by Globehunters, analysed 45 of the world’s busiest airports used for business travel, and looked into factors such as on-time arrival performance, price of airport parking and number of airlines facilitated.

Japan’s Narita International Airport was ranked as the best airport, followed by Los Angeles International Airport and Frankfurt Airport in second and third place respectively.

Dubai International Airport came in at tenth place, scoring high marks in the category of transit time by car and public transport, as well as the number of airlines facilitated.

Home to the busiest airports in the world, Dubai International Airport won the title earlier this year after it recorded nearly 90 million passengers in 2018, surpassing London and Hong Kong International Airports, which recorded 75 million and 74 million respectively.

This summer, airport authorities said it expected the number of passengers to peak at 16 million during July and August with people either transiting or departing from Dubai.

Top 10 airports for business travellers

Narita International Airport, Japan Los Angeles International Airport, USA Frankfurt Airport, Germany Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands George Bush Intercontinental Airport, USA Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA Munich Airport, Germany Madrid Barajas Airport, Spain Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan Dubai International Airport, UAE

Bottom 5 airports for business travellers

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, China Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Indonesia Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, India Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom

Transit time by car

Image Credit: GN Archives

Travelling to and from the airport is a factor which many business travellers consider. Here are the airports which are the shortest distance from the nearest big city:

Rome-Fiumifino International Airport, Italy - 6 min Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, USA - 11 min Newark Liberty International Airport, USA - 13 min Dubai International Airport, UAE - 13 min San Francisco International Airport, USA - 15 min

Transit time by public transport

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Which airports are the quickest to get to from the nearest big city with public transport?

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands - 7 min Frankfurt Airport, Germany - 11 min Newark Liberty International Airport, USA - 16 min Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada - 19 min Dubai International Airport, UAE - 20 min

Number of airlines facilitated

Dubai International continues to strengthen its position as world's busiest hub for global flights. In 2017, nearly 90 million people passed through Dubai International, up by 5.6% from a year earlier

Which airports facilitate the most airlines for travellers to use?

Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, France - 105 airlines Frankfurt Airport, Germany - 99 airlines Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand - 99 airlines Rome-Fiumifino International Airport, Italy - 92 airlines Dubai International Airport, UAE - 85 airlines

Cheapest airport parking price per day

Image Credit: Pexels