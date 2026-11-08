Dubai Airports issues travel guide: Banned items, baggage and customs rules for arrivals and departures

Dubai Airports has issued a ‘Know before you go’ advisory on its social media channels, directing passengers to guidance for arriving and departing travellers. The information covers prohibited goods, items requiring special approvals, dangerous goods and tips for getting through airport security.

Flying through Dubai International Airport (DXB)? Before packing your bags, it is worth checking what you can bring into the UAE, what you must declare at customs and which items are not allowed in your hand luggage or checked baggage.

The airport operator says its lists are for guidance and are not exhaustive. Other items may also be restricted if they are considered dangerous or unlawful.

Here is what travellers need to know.

Arriving in Dubai: What can you bring into the UAE?

Passengers arriving at DXB should check Dubai Customs' rules before travelling, particularly if they are carrying medicines, electronic equipment, food, gifts or other restricted goods.

Dubai Airports has published a list of prohibited and restricted arrivals items here - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/arrivals-prohibited-items

Items banned from entering the UAE

Under UAE customs regulations, the following goods are prohibited:

Narcotics of all kinds.

Counterfeit goods and counterfeit money.

Gambling tools, machinery and devices.

Nylon fishing nets.

Used, reconditioned and inlaid tyres.

Substances contaminated by radiation or nuclear fallout.

Items that contradict Islamic faith and public morals.

Nasvaar and betel leaves (paan).

Other goods prohibited under UAE legislation or the GCC Common Customs Law are also not allowed.

Which items need special approval?

Some goods require permits or approval from the relevant UAE authority before they can be brought into the country.

These include:

Domestic animals, plants and seedlings: Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Medicines and medical equipment: Emirates Drugs Establishment.

Print, audio-visual and filming equipment: National Media Authority.

Food products and cosmetics for exhibition purposes: Dubai Municipality.

Drones: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Electronic devices: Security Industry Regulatory Agency.

Wireless devices: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Travellers are also not permitted to import food or consumer goods in commercial quantities under individual names. Agricultural seedlings containing soil are prohibited.

Duty-free allowances for arriving passengers

Passengers arriving in Dubai can bring certain goods without paying customs duty, subject to specific limits.

The allowances include:

Gifts: Goods worth up to Dh3,000.

Cigarettes: Up to 400 cigarettes.

Cigars: Up to 50 cigars.

Tobacco: Up to 500g, including pipe tobacco, tumbâk or hookah molasses.

Alcohol: Up to 4 litres of alcohol or two cartons of beer, with 24 cans in each carton and a maximum of 355ml per can.

To qualify, the goods must be for personal use and not in commercial quantities. The passenger must not be a frequent visitor to the same customs centre or a trader in the goods, and must not be a crew member.

Cigarettes and alcohol are not permitted under these duty-free allowances for passengers under 18.

Goods exceeding the permitted quantities or values may attract customs duty and VAT. Commercial shipments are subject to the applicable import procedures, including tariffs, valuation and declarations.

What must you declare at Dubai airport?

Passengers aged 18 and above must declare cash, cheques, promissory notes, payment orders, precious metals or precious stones worth more than Dh60,000, or the equivalent in another currency.

For passengers under 18, the value of the items they carry is added to the declaration limit of their parent, guardian or accompanying adult.

Other items that must be declared include:

Medicines, controlled drugs and certain medical items.

Firearms, weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Illegal pornographic materials.

Drones, satellite phones and other restricted communication devices.

Plants, seeds, insects, meat, live animals, wildlife products and biological materials.

Commercial goods, promotional items and samples.

Gifts worth more than Dh3,000.

Tobacco exceeding the duty-free allowance.

E-cigarettes and vapes.

Alcohol exceeding 4 litres or two cartons of beer.

A declaration can be made verbally, in writing or electronically. Using the green or red customs channel also counts as a customs declaration.

Failing to declare goods when required can result in delays, fines or legal action.

How to declare goods using the iDeclare app