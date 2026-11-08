Dubai Airports issues travel guide: Banned items, baggage and customs rules for arrivals and departures

Travellers urged to check permitted and prohibited items before flying from DXB
Flying through Dubai International Airport (DXB)? Before packing your bags, it is worth checking what you can bring into the UAE, what you must declare at customs and which items are not allowed in your hand luggage or checked baggage.
Dubai Airports has issued a ‘Know before you go’ advisory on its social media channels, directing passengers to guidance for arriving and departing travellers. The information covers prohibited goods, items requiring special approvals, dangerous goods and tips for getting through airport security.
The airport operator says its lists are for guidance and are not exhaustive. Other items may also be restricted if they are considered dangerous or unlawful.
Passengers arriving at DXB should check Dubai Customs' rules before travelling, particularly if they are carrying medicines, electronic equipment, food, gifts or other restricted goods.
Dubai Airports has published a list of prohibited and restricted arrivals items here - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/arrivals-prohibited-items
Under UAE customs regulations, the following goods are prohibited:
Narcotics of all kinds.
Counterfeit goods and counterfeit money.
Gambling tools, machinery and devices.
Nylon fishing nets.
Used, reconditioned and inlaid tyres.
Substances contaminated by radiation or nuclear fallout.
Items that contradict Islamic faith and public morals.
Nasvaar and betel leaves (paan).
Other goods prohibited under UAE legislation or the GCC Common Customs Law are also not allowed.
Some goods require permits or approval from the relevant UAE authority before they can be brought into the country.
These include:
Domestic animals, plants and seedlings: Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
Medicines and medical equipment: Emirates Drugs Establishment.
Print, audio-visual and filming equipment: National Media Authority.
Food products and cosmetics for exhibition purposes: Dubai Municipality.
Drones: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Electronic devices: Security Industry Regulatory Agency.
Wireless devices: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).
Travellers are also not permitted to import food or consumer goods in commercial quantities under individual names. Agricultural seedlings containing soil are prohibited.
Passengers arriving in Dubai can bring certain goods without paying customs duty, subject to specific limits.
The allowances include:
Gifts: Goods worth up to Dh3,000.
Cigarettes: Up to 400 cigarettes.
Cigars: Up to 50 cigars.
Tobacco: Up to 500g, including pipe tobacco, tumbâk or hookah molasses.
Alcohol: Up to 4 litres of alcohol or two cartons of beer, with 24 cans in each carton and a maximum of 355ml per can.
To qualify, the goods must be for personal use and not in commercial quantities. The passenger must not be a frequent visitor to the same customs centre or a trader in the goods, and must not be a crew member.
Cigarettes and alcohol are not permitted under these duty-free allowances for passengers under 18.
Goods exceeding the permitted quantities or values may attract customs duty and VAT. Commercial shipments are subject to the applicable import procedures, including tariffs, valuation and declarations.
Passengers aged 18 and above must declare cash, cheques, promissory notes, payment orders, precious metals or precious stones worth more than Dh60,000, or the equivalent in another currency.
For passengers under 18, the value of the items they carry is added to the declaration limit of their parent, guardian or accompanying adult.
Other items that must be declared include:
Medicines, controlled drugs and certain medical items.
Firearms, weapons, ammunition and explosives.
Illegal pornographic materials.
Drones, satellite phones and other restricted communication devices.
Plants, seeds, insects, meat, live animals, wildlife products and biological materials.
Commercial goods, promotional items and samples.
Gifts worth more than Dh3,000.
Tobacco exceeding the duty-free allowance.
E-cigarettes and vapes.
Alcohol exceeding 4 litres or two cartons of beer.
A declaration can be made verbally, in writing or electronically. Using the green or red customs channel also counts as a customs declaration.
Failing to declare goods when required can result in delays, fines or legal action.
Passengers can use the iDeclare mobile app to submit customs declarations before or after arriving at the airport. The app also provides updates on customs regulations.
Passengers leaving DXB should check the rules for hand luggage and checked baggage before heading to the airport.
Dubai Airports has published its departures prohibited-items guide, which explains which goods are banned and which can be carried subject to conditions. - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/departures-prohibited-items
The following items are not permitted on passengers, in hand luggage or in checked baggage:
Pepper spray and other disabling devices.
Tasers and other electroshock weapons containing explosives, compressed gas or lithium batteries.
Security-type attaché cases, cash boxes and cash bags containing lithium batteries or pyrotechnics.
Baggage with non-removable lithium batteries exceeding 0.3g of lithium metal or 2.7Wh.
Liquid oxygen systems.
Lithium batteries and power banks are subject to strict restrictions because of the fire risk they can pose.
Spare batteries and power banks: Must be carried in hand luggage and individually protected against short circuits. Lithium-ion batteries are limited to 100Wh and lithium-metal batteries to 2g. Passengers can carry up to 20 spare batteries, with additional quantities requiring airline approval.
Larger batteries: Lithium-ion batteries between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval. A maximum of two spare batteries in this category is allowed in hand luggage. Lithium-metal batteries containing between 2g and 8g are permitted only for portable medical devices.
Electronic devices with lithium batteries: Passengers can carry up to 15 devices, with additional devices requiring operator approval. Devices placed in checked baggage must be switched off and protected against damage.
Removable batteries: Batteries that can be removed from checked baggage must be taken out and carried in the cabin.
E-cigarettes and vapes: Must be carried in hand luggage, with batteries protected against accidental activation.
Some everyday and specialist items are permitted, but passengers must follow the applicable limits:
Lighters and matches: One small lighter or one packet of safety matches is allowed, carried on the person. Lighter fuel and refills are prohibited. Strike-anywhere matches, blue-flame or cigar lighters and unprotected lithium-battery lighters are not allowed.
Alcohol: Drinks containing up to 24 per cent alcohol by volume are unrestricted under the baggage rules, although customs limits may apply. Drinks containing more than 24 per cent and up to 70 per cent alcohol are limited to 5 litres per person in retail packaging.
Toiletries, medicines and aerosols: A combined limit of 2kg or 2 litres applies. No single item can exceed 0.5kg or 0.5 litres, and aerosol valves must be protected.
Dry ice: Up to 2.5kg per person is allowed in packaging that permits gas to escape.
Gas cartridges and cylinders: Small cartridges for self-inflating safety devices are permitted, subject to limits. Cylinders for mechanical limbs are also allowed.
Avalanche rescue backpacks: One per person, packed to prevent accidental activation.
Medical oxygen cylinders: Up to 5kg gross weight.
Hair styling tools: One gas-cartridge-powered styling device per person is allowed with its safety cover fitted. It cannot be used on board, and spare gas cartridges are prohibited.
Camping stoves: Permitted only if their flammable liquid fuel containers have been completely emptied.
Ammunition: Up to 5kg gross weight per person, securely packaged. Allowances cannot be combined between passengers.
Mercury thermometers: One medical thermometer per person, carried in its protective case.
Pacemakers and similar medical devices: Implanted or fitted devices are allowed on the person.
Mobility aids: Battery-powered wheelchairs are subject to separate requirements depending on the battery type and how it is protected.
Some items also require airline approval or notification to the pilot. Engines, permeation devices and certain specimens must meet specific technical requirements.
Travellers should consult the full Dubai Airports dangerous goods guide before packing restricted or specialist equipment. - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/dangerous-goods
|Item
|Pilot notification required
|Hand luggage
|Check-in
|Airline approval required
|Notes
|Alcoholic beverages over 24% and up to 70% ABV (retail packaging, containers up to 5 L, 5 L total per person)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|24% ABV or less has no restrictions; local customs rules may be stricter
|Ammunition, Div. 1.4S (UN 0012/0014 only)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Up to 5 kg gross per person for own use; allowances cannot be combined
|Avalanche rescue backpack
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|One per person; Div. 2.2 gas cartridges; pyrotechnic trigger max 200 mg Div. 1.4S; must not activate accidentally; airbags need pressure relief valves
|Baggage with non-removable lithium batteries exceeding 0.3 g lithium metal or 2.7 Wh
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Forbidden
|Baggage with installed lithium batteries (within limits)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Non-removable: max 0.3 g lithium metal or 2.7 Wh Li-ion; removable batteries must be taken out if checked and carried in cabin
|Spare/loose batteries and power banks
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Carry-on only; individually protected; Li-metal max 2 g; Li-ion max 100 Wh; max 20 spares (more with operator approval); non-spillable 12 V or less and 100 Wh or less, max 2 spares
|Camping stoves and fuel containers (emptied of flammable liquid fuel)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Chemical agent monitoring equipment (OPCW staff on official travel)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Mace, pepper spray and other disabling devices
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Forbidden on person, in checked and carry-on baggage
|Dry ice
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Max 2.5 kg per person for packing perishables; packaging must allow gas release; checked bags marked with dry ice and net weight
|E-cigarettes / vapes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Batteries must be protected against accidental activation
|Electroshock weapons (e.g. tasers)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Forbidden on person, in checked and carry-on baggage
|Fuel cells containing fuel for portable electronics
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Spare fuel cell cartridges for portable electronics
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Small gas cartridges (Div. 2.2) for self-inflating safety devices
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Up to 2 devices per passenger with 2 spare cartridges each; max 4 cartridges up to 50 ml for other devices
|Gas cylinders for mechanical limbs
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Non-flammable, non-toxic; spares allowed to cover the journey
|Hair styling equipment with hydrocarbon gas cartridge
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|One per person; safety cover fitted over heating element; not to be used on board; spare cartridges not permitted
|Dry shipper (insulated packaging with refrigerated liquid nitrogen)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Liquid nitrogen fully absorbed in porous material containing only non-dangerous goods
|Internal combustion or fuel cell engines
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Must meet A70
|Portable electronic devices with lithium batteries up to 100 Wh / 2 g
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Includes medical devices such as portable oxygen concentrators; max 15 devices per person (more with operator approval); devices in checked baggage must be fully switched off and protected
|Portable electronic devices with Li-ion batteries 100-160 Wh (or portable medical devices with 2-8 g lithium metal)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Devices in checked baggage must be fully switched off and protected
|Spare lithium batteries 100-160 Wh (or 2-8 g lithium metal for portable medical devices only)
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Max 2 spares; carry-on only; individually protected against short circuits
|Safety matches (one small packet) or small lighter without unabsorbed liquid fuel
|No
|On person only
|On person only
|No
|Lighter fuel and refills not permitted; strike-anywhere matches, blue flame/cigar lighters and unprotected lithium-battery lighters are forbidden
|Mobility aids with nonspillable wet, NiMH or dry batteries
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobility aids with spillable or lithium-ion batteries
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobility aids with lithium-ion batteries not adequately protected by design
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Non-radioactive medicinal/toiletry articles and non-flammable aerosols (Div. 2.2)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Total max 2 kg or 2 L; each item max 0.5 kg or 0.5 L; aerosol valves must be protected
|Medical oxygen or air cylinders (gaseous)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Max 5 kg gross weight; liquid oxygen systems are forbidden
|Permeation devices
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Must meet A41
|Radioisotopic cardiac pacemakers and other implanted/fitted devices
|No
|On person only
|On person only
|No
|Includes lithium-battery-powered devices
|Security-type equipment
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Security-type attache cases, cash boxes, cash bags with lithium batteries or pyrotechnics
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Totally forbidden
|Non-infectious specimens packed with small quantities of flammable liquid
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Must meet A180
|Medical/clinical mercury thermometer
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|One per person for personal use, in protective case
|Mercury thermometer or barometer carried by government weather bureau official
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Knowing what to expect at the security checkpoint can help passengers avoid unnecessary delays.
Dubai Airports has published guidance on security procedures and tips for preparing for screening.
Passengers are advised to:
Keep their passport and boarding pass ready for inspection.
Place phones, wallets and keys in a security tray.
Remove belts with metal buckles, as well as boots or shoes with heels.
Place laptops and tablets in a separate tray.
Put hand luggage on the conveyor belt for screening.
Carry liquids in containers of no more than 100ml, placed inside a clear, resealable plastic bag.
Medication, baby food and milk, and special dietary items are exempt from the standard liquids restriction.
Passengers will then pass through a walk-through metal detector or body scanner. Some may be selected for additional screening.
Dubai Airports says following these instructions can help passengers move through security more efficiently and reduce waiting times for themselves and other travellers.
Before travelling, passengers can consult these official Dubai Airports resources:
Arriving at DXB: Prohibited and restricted items - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/arrivals-prohibited-items
Departing from DXB: Baggage restrictions
https://dubaiairports.ae/information/departures-prohibited-items
Dangerous goods and prohibited items -https://dubaiairports.ae/information/dangerous-goods
Airport security procedures - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/hassle-free-process
Security preparation tips - https://dubaiairports.ae/information/security-tips
Dubai Airports contact information - https://dubaiairports.ae/contact-information
Passengers are advised to check the latest requirements with Dubai Airports, Dubai Customs and their airline before setting off, as restrictions and approval requirements may vary depending on the item and journey.