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Flying to Dubai? Why packing medicines in bulk can be risky

Check UAE's controlled medicines list before packing for your trip

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Customs warns against carrying bulk medicines during UAE travel
Dubai Customs warns against carrying bulk medicines during UAE travel

Travelling to the UAE with medicines? Make sure you carry only what you need for your stay. Bringing large quantities of medication, even for personal use, could lead to questions at the airport.

Dubai Customs has issued a travel advisory on social media, reminding passengers not to carry medicines in bulk. The quantity should be limited to what is needed during their stay, and medicines must be declared when required.

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Some medications are subject to restrictions in the UAE. Travellers carrying these medicines may need supporting documents, such as a valid prescription or medical certificate.

Passengers are advised to check the requirements before travelling to avoid delays or complications on arrival.

Which medicines need to be declared?

Dubai Customs says certain items must be declared upon arrival to ensure compliance with UAE regulations. These include:

  • Medicines and controlled drugs

  • Certain medical items

  • Other goods and valuables covered by customs declaration requirements

Failure to declare items when required may result in delays, fines or legal action.

How can you declare medicines and other items?

Travellers can use the iDeclare mobile app to declare goods and valuables. The service allows passengers to complete the process before or after arriving at the airport.

Which medicines are allowed or restricted in the UAE?

The UAE classifies medicines according to their regulatory status. Some are unrestricted, while others require a prescription or prior approval. Certain controlled medicines are subject to additional conditions.

Before travelling, check the Emirates Drug Establishment's controlled medicines list and confirm whether your medication requires a prescription, medical certificate or approval.

Which medicines are allowed or banned in the UAE?: Rules vary depending on the medication. Read the Gulf News guide to medicines allowed and banned in the UAE for the complete list, including details on prescription-only and controlled medicines, and what travellers need to know before packing them.

Travel tip: Do not assume that a medicine prescribed or available over the counter in another country can automatically be brought into the UAE. Check the latest requirements and carry the relevant documents.

Related Topics:
Dubai travel

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